Preview: Nets at Raptors

The Toronto Raptors return home for the first time since Jan. 3 when they host Brooklyn on Monday. Following a four-game road trip on American soil, the Raptors upended Orlando in overtime on Thursday in London, pushing their winning streak to four.

Monday’s tilt is the opener of a seven-game homestand for Toronto, which also has a seven-game stretch at Air Canada Centre in the beginning of March. The Raptors dominated the Nets in the previous meeting earlier this month in Brooklyn, as Jonas Valanciunas finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds and the Nets were forced into 19 turnovers. That was part of Brooklyn’s current 1-7 slide, which includes a 114-86 loss at Atlanta on Saturday. Thaddeus Young had 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting, but his teammates went 39.4 percent from the floor as the Nets fell to 4-15 on the road.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, YES (Brooklyn), Sportsnet One (Toronto)

ABOUT THE NETS (11-30): Brooklyn has had its share of injury woes already, but it was hit by a pair of physical issues in the loss at Atlanta. Reserve guard Sergey Karasev played just three minutes before departing with a sprained ankle and center Andrea Barngani also had an ankle problem knock him out following 10 minutes. Star center Brook Lopez was limited to 10 points and tied a season low with three rebounds, but he is averaging 20.3 points in his career against Toronto, higher than any other Eastern Conference opponent.

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (25-15): Toronto was outshot from the floor and made one fewer 3-pointer than Orlando, but it survived once again on the strength of its foul shooting. The Raptors - who made 18 more foul shots than the Magic while attempting 23 more - entered Sunday leading the NBA with a plus-4.4 differential in free throws made while ranking second in accuracy (79.6 percent). Kyle Lowry was 12-of-14 versus Orlando and is averaging 21.4 points and 7.4 assists this month.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Raptors SG DeMar DeRozan is averaging 27.1 points over his last eight home games.

2. Nets SF Joe Johnson is 12-of-18 from 3-point range over the course of a five-game hot stretch.

3. The teams have split 78 previous meetings.

PREDICTION: Raptors 109, Nets 99