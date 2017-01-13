Preview: Nets at Raptors

DeMar DeRozan is on a roll and looks to score at least 36 points for the fourth consecutive game when the Toronto Raptors host the Brooklyn Nets on Friday. DeRozan poured in a season-best 41 points in Tuesday's victory over Boston and is averaging 37.7 and nine rebounds over his last three contests.

DeRozan has recorded 30 or more points on 19 occasions this season while averaging 28.2, which ties for fourth in the league. Despite DeRozan's production, Toronto has been in a bit of a funk of late, as the 114-106 victory over the Celtics was just its third in eight games. The Raptors should be able to get well against Brooklyn, which has lost eight straight contests and 13 of its last 14. The Nets suffered a 104-95 loss on Thursday to New Orleans, which was playing without star power forward Anthony Davis.

ABOUT THE NETS (8-30): Brooklyn took a six-point lead into the fourth quarter against the Pelicans before collapsing and being outscored 31-16 over the final 12 minutes. The Nets were just 6-of-18 shooting in the quarter, and making matters worse was the fact they committed seven of their 16 turnovers in the stanza. "We just turn the ball over," center Brook Lopez told reporters. "It's kind of the story. That's really it. You got to do a better job taking care of it, myself first and foremost."

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (25-13): Center Jonas Valanciunas is coming off the best rebounding performance of his career as he collected 23 boards to go with 18 points against the Celtics. Valanciunas' domination also opened the door for DeRozan to grab a career-best 13 rebounds as Toronto owned a 50-33 advantage on the glass. "They're putting two guys on J.V. to keep him out, and DeMar came in and got some big rebounds, tough rebounds," coach Dwane Casey told reporters. "That was impressive, that was more of a sign of grit and grime, more than the 41 points."

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Raptors have won the last five meetings, including a 116-104 home victory on Dec. 20.

2. Brooklyn F Trevor Booker recorded 12 points against New Orleans after missing one game with a hip injury.

3. Toronto backup SF Terrence Ross is averaging just 5.7 points on 8-of-26 shooting over his last three contests.

PREDICTION: Raptors 122, Nets 105