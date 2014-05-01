(Updated: ADDS that Lowry’s 36 points are career playoff-high in Para 1)

Raptors 115, Nets 113: Kyle Lowry scored a career playoff-high 36 points and host Toronto survived a near-collapse to take the pivotal Game 5 of its Eastern Conference first-round series.

The Raptors led by 26 points late in the third quarter and were up 22 with 11 minutes to go but Brooklyn stormed back to tie it twice in the closing moments before falling short. DeMar DeRozan scored 23 points while Jonas Valanciunas had 16 and Greivis Vasquez contributed 15 off the bench for Toronto, which will try to win the series Friday in Brooklyn.

Joe Johnson scored 26 of his 30 points in the second half to fuel the comeback for the Nets, who shot 53.3 percent and made 11-of-23 3-pointers. Mirza Teletovic added 17 points and Alan Anderson scored 10 of his 13 points in the fourth quarter, during which Brooklyn scored 44 points.

Johnson delivered a 3-pointer with 3:18 left to finish a 29-7 fourth-quarter run and tie it at 101 and Teletovic had one of his own to create another deadlock at 106 with 1:23 to go. Lowry answered with a triple and then dribbled behind the back before hitting a floater in traffic to make it 111-108 with 27 seconds remaining.

Anderson had his second four-point play of the fourth quarter to pull the Nets within 113-112 with 9.7 seconds to go and DeRozan made two foul shots at the other end. Brooklyn center Andray Blatche then missed the second of two from the line but got his own rebound before throwing the ball into the backcourt for a violation while trying to connect with Deron Williams in the final second.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Lowry scored five points during a 13-0 second-quarter run and hit a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer to put Toronto up 62-44. ... Williams finished with 13 points, nine assists and four steals and F Paul Pierce added 10 points for Brooklyn. ... Raptors F Amir Johnson chipped in 11 points and six boards before fouling out in the final minute.