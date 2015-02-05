Nets take over in second half vs. Raptors

TORONTO -- The Brooklyn Nets are starting to feel good about themselves.

They showed that to themselves and the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday by taking over the second half for a 109-93 victory.

“I think our confidence has been improving game after game,” said center Brook Lopez who scored eight points off the bench. “We have a different energy about us. I think it’s just come in the past few games. We all know what we’re capable of all season, we have great individual parts, it’s matter of us getting used to each other.”

Guards Jarrett Jack and Alan Anderson scored 24 and 22 points, respectively, to lead the Nets (20-28) to their second win in a row while handing the Raptors (33-17) a second straight loss following a six-game winning streak.

“They shot 49 percent and with ease,” Raptors coach Dwane Casey said. “As far as our defense is concerned, we need to keep the guards in front of us on the perimeter for the whole nine yards.”

“This is the fun part of the season, the unknown,” Jack said. “You never know when all those hours of practice, or film sessions, when they’re really going to come together and materialize and you’re going to hit that stride as to when you’re going to play consistent basketball. ...I thought we were right there and right on the cusp.”

Forward Joe Johnson added 12 points for the Nets while guard Deron Williams added 11 points off the and guard/forward Bojan Bogdanovic also had 11 points off the bench, including three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter that was dominated 33-21 by Brooklyn.

Nets coach Lionel Hollins said he was impressed by his team’s togetherness. “Trusting each other, playing for each other,” he said. “Our hustle. Right from the start Alan Anderson steals the opening tip from somebody so we start the game with the ball, and we got a lot of loose balls.”

Guard/forward Terrence Ross led Toronto with 23 points and guard Kyle Lowry added 13 points with 10 assists and six rebounds. Guard/forward DeMar DeRozan scored 13 points for the Raptors before being ejected for a flagrant foul with 1:02 to play in the game.

“I think we missed some shots we usually make,” Lowry said. “It’s that time of year when guys are a little bit fatigued but we have to find a way to win games and find a way to put our stamp on games.”

Forward Patrick Patterson chipped in with 11 points for Toronto while forward Amir Johnson and center Jonas Valanciunas each scored nine. Valanciunas grabbed 10 rebounds.

The Raptors closed out the first quarter with a 17-5 surge to take a 28-22 lead. The Raptors led 51-49 at the half with Lowry leading all scorers with 13 points.

Anderson’s 3-pointer midway through the third quarter put the Nets into a 61-57 lead. Jack made a six-foot jumper to bump the lead to six points.

Jack and Anderson added field goals to put the Nets into a 10-point lead. The Raptors cut the lead to three points in the final minute of the quarter on five straight points by Ross. Jack completed the third quarter by making one of two free throws for a 76-72 Nets lead.

Anderson made the first five points of the fourth quarter to put the Nets ahead by nine. After Williams made two free throws the lead stood at 11. Center Mason Plumlee hit a pair of free throws with 7:08 to play for a 95-82 Brooklyn lead.

Lowry missed a shot and the Nets came back down to take a 16-point lead on the second 3-pointer of the quarter by Bogdanovic with 5:40 to play.

After Lowry missed two free throws, Bogdanovic made another 3-pointer for a 19-point lead.

“I think tonight was frustrating,” DeRozan said. “The past two games we are playing like ourselves.”

NOTES: F James Johnson (right hamstring strain) was not in the Raptors’ lineup for the fourth consecutive game and remained on the inactive list. ... The Raptors won the first two meetings between the teams this season, including an overtime game on Friday in Brooklyn as C Brook Lopez (35 points) and G Jarrett Jack (35) became the third pair of Nets teammates in franchise history to score 35 or more points in the same game. ... When the Raptors beat the Wizards at Washington on Saturday, it was their sixth overtime game of the season, which leads the NBA. ... The Raptors play the third game of their five-game homestand when they host the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday. ... The Nets’ next game is at the Barclays Center against the New York Knicks on Friday.