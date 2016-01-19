Lowry, DeRozan lead Raptors to fifth straight win

TORONTO -- The Toronto Raptors’ guard tandem of Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan did a number on the Brooklyn Nets on Monday to extend the Raptors’ winning streak to five games.

Make that two big numbers.

Lowry, the point guard, scored 13 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter, while DeRozan scored 30 points to lead the Raptors to a 112-100 victory.

It is the first time the two guards each scored 30 or more points in the same game.

Lowry also dished out eight assists and was 7-for-9 in 3-point attempts.

“They played like All-Stars tonight,” Raptors coach Dwane Casey said. “Without their performance we don’t win the game.”

The Raptors have matched their season-best winning streak. They also opened the season with five straight wins.

“We had some good shots that weren’t going in and a couple or hot players at the other end,” Nets interim coach Tony Brown said. “Lowry goes 7-for-9 from 3. I mean they are just killers and DeRozan with his ability to score is just a lot to combat. They are pretty good. Most likely they both will be All-Stars. I don’t see why they wouldn‘t.”

The Nets took a three-point lead into the fourth quarter but the Raptors went on a 14-0 run late in the quarter to take over the game.

Forwards Patrick Patterson and Terrence Ross added 12 points each while center Jonas Valanciunas grabbed 12 rebounds and scored six points for Toronto (26-15).

Center Brook Lopez led the Nets with 29 points and 10 rebounds. Forward Joe Johnson added 22 points and seven assists for the Nets (11-31), who have lost three in a row and are 4-16 on the road.

“We did a good job of taking care of the ball for the majority of the second half, that’s how they made their run in the first half and that’s how they ended the game,” Lopez said. “Our turnovers really hurt us and they got a lot of buckets off those.”

The Nets made 14 turnovers in the game, five in the fourth quarter.

Guard Donald Sloan added 13 points and eight rebounds for Brooklyn while forward Thaddeus Young scored 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

It was the first game for the Raptors since they defeated the Orlando Magic in overtime in London last Thursday. That concluded a stretch of five straight games on the road.

“I am not into excuses,” Casey said, “but you have that trip coming back, a couple of days off, the travel and you come in and there are so many factors going into tonight. But again I thought our guys bounced back in the fourth quarter and played like we can.”

Lowry said that the attention DeRozan and Valanciunas and others were getting from the Nets helped him get “wide-open looks.”

“It makes it a little bit easier to shoot the ball when I‘m getting wide-open looks,” Lowry said. “Those guys, especially DeMar, he’s penetrating and getting into areas where he needs to get and drawing two or three defenders and getting us a lot of open shots.”

DeRozan and Lowry are comfortable together.

“Extremely comfortable,” DeRozan said. “It’s second nature now and a lot of things do not need to be said. It’s a feel thing and something that comes from years of playing and knowing each other’s game.”

The Nets used a 9-0 run in the first quarter to lead 23-17, and they led 29-19 at the end of the first quarter. The Raptors led 52-48 at halftime.

The Nets took a six-point lead five minutes into the third quarter.

Lopez gave the Nets a nine-point lead on a layup with 4:56 left in the third.

Patterson hit a 3-point shot to cut the lead to two points with 3:01 left, but the Nets led 84-81 after the third quarter.

Lowry’s 3-pointer gave Toronto an 89-88 lead with 10:19 to play in the fourth quarter. The Raptors led by four points after Lowry’s 3-pointer with 8:16 left.

The Nets tied the game before Ross hit a 3-pointer and came back with a dunk to give the Raptors a 103-98 lead with 5:51 to play. DeRozan’s short jumper bumped the lead to seven points and Lowry’s 3-pointer on a step back jumper gave the Raptors a 108-98 lead.

DeRozan’s 11-foot jumper made it a 12-point lead and Patterson got the lead to 14 on his jumper.

NOTES: Raptors G DeMar DeRozan was announced Monday as a finalist for the U.S. men’s basketball team that will play at the Olympics in Brazil this year. DeRozan has been a member of the U.S. program since 2012 and was part of the 2014 team that finished 9-0 and won the gold medal at the FIBA World Cup in Spain. He is among 30 players who will compete for spots on the final 12-man roster in Brazil. ... Nets G/F Sergey Karasev (sprained left ankle), who was injured in the loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, was available to play Monday. ... Brooklyn F/C Andrea Bargnani (sore right ankle), also injured Saturday, did not play Monday. ... The Raptors will play the second game of seven straight at home Wednesday against the Boston Celtics. ... The Nets return home to play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.