Preview: Nets at Rockets

The Brooklyn Nets hoist more 3-pointers than 28 other teams in the NBA as only the Houston Rockets fire away with more frequency from beyond the arc. The Rockets will try to get more of their attempts to go in and earn a seventh straight win when they host the Nets on Monday.

Houston attempts 37.2 3-pointers and connects at a rate of 37.7 percent, including a 19-of-37 effort from beyond the arc in Saturday's 109-87 win over the Dallas Mavericks. "I would say our attitudes and the chemistry of the team, everybody is looking forward to the next game, the next practice," Rockets guard Eric Gordon told ESPN.com after the win. "There's not been one bad day here as far as guys (arguing), everybody gets along. That's the best part about it." Brooklyn attempts 34.2 3-pointers but only connects on 32.7 percent and went 7-of-27 from beyond the arc in Saturday's 130-101 loss at San Antonio - the Nets' 11th loss in the last 13 games. Brooklyn is surrendering an NBA-worst 114.9 points.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, YES (Brooklyn), ROOT (Houston)

ABOUT THE NETS (6-16): First-year Brooklyn coach Kenny Atkinson is trying to build a winning culture and found some positive in Saturday's drubbing. "They were running it down our throats,” Atkinson told reporters. "But one thing that’s great is seeing a team like that and watching how they move the ball and how they share the ball, how quick their decisions are. It was good for us as a coaching staff and good for our players to kind of feel what it’s like. We hope one day we will try to imitate them." Nets guard Sean Kilpatrick had the toughest time negotiating the Spurs and managed four points on 1-of-6 shooting after averaging 20.7 points in the previous three games.

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (17-7): Coach Mike D'Antoni got his team to buy into the idea of sharing the ball, and eight different players recorded at least six field-goal attempts while no player attempted more than Gordon's 14 in Saturday's win. Star guard James Harden was just 4-of-12 from the floor but totaled 18 points, 16 assists and nine rebounds in his second straight double-double. "We're playing for each other," Harden told reporters. "Some nights, different guys can get it going."

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Nets SG Bojan Bogdanovic is 15-of-24 from the floor in the last two games.

2. Houston made at least 10 3-pointers in each of the last 23 games - an NBA record.

3. Brooklyn took both meetings last season by an average of 6.5 points.

PREDICTION: Rockets 130, Nets 113