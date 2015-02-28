Harden helps Rockets nudge past Nets

HOUSTON -- When the MVP ballots are cast and the final votes tallied, late-game performances like these might get lost in the shuffle for James Harden, whose penchant for volume scoring often overshadows his ability to impact games in other ways.

Harden overcame a poor shooting performance with a handful of critical plays down the stretch, leading the Houston Rockets to a 102-98 comeback win over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night at the Toyota Center.

The Rockets (40-18) were forced to rally throughout and, trailing 91-83 with 4:08 remaining, executed one last push starting with a driving layup from forward Terrence Jones.

After forward Trevor Ariza added a three-point play, Jones produced another basket inside before Harden put his stamp on the win and delivered on multiple fronts in the clutch.

Harden assisted on a 3-pointer from guard Patrick Beverley that pulled the Rockets even at 95 with 1:11 left before hitting the floor for a loose ball and securing possession before a timeout. He added a free throw that gave the Rockets the lead for good and followed with a deft step-back jumper that pushed the lead to 98-95 with 27 seconds to play.

Related Coverage Preview: Nets at Rockets

“I love things like that,” Harden said. “It’s not all about me scoring the basketball. Sometimes you’ve got to make winning plays and that’s diving on the ground, making the assist to Pat and then when your name is called and you have an opportunity to close a game out, you do it.”

Harden scored 15 points but missed 11 of 15 shots from the field. However, he added a game-high 12 assists and facilitated big nights from Ariza (20 points) and Jones, who had a season-high 26 points and 12 rebounds and continued his torrid play since returning to the starting lineup.

“Just believing and getting more comfortable and being more aggressive,” Jones said. “I know when I first came back I was a little tentative and just trying to see what my role was going to be and where I was going to fit in.”

Brooklyn (23-33) placed six in double figures, with guard Deron Williams and center Mason Plumlee sharing scoring honors with 15 points apiece. Center Brook Lopez chipped in 12 points and 12 boards off the bench, and forwards Alan Anderson and Joe Johnson scored 13 each.

Before the Rockets could blink, the Nets grabbed a 12-2 lead without missing any of their first four shots from the field or three free throws. Brooklyn utilized the spacing of its small-ball lineup to its advantage, netting drives to the basket or open jumpers en route to a 13-point lead.

“We felt like we kind of gave that one away,” Williams said. “That was our game to have and we just made a couple of mistakes and we didn’t get a stop when we needed it. We definitely played better tonight.”

It wasn’t until Beverley completed a three-point play with 3:00 left in the first half before Houston grabbed its first lead at 51-50.

The teams traded blows from that point deep into the fourth, with Brooklyn answering every Houston run with a critical basket from a variety of contributors. Williams and Lopez did the most damage.

When the Nets reeled off a 9-0 spurt to grab an 86-78 lead midway through the fourth quarter, it appeared that they had wrangled control for good. But after controlling the game throughout, landing the knockout blow proved difficult.

”They made a lot of runs. It was a good ballgame,“ Nets coach Lionel Hollins said. ”We just didn’t play smart.

“We’re trying to build winning and we’ve laid the foundation for playing together, playing hard and competing and staying after it. Now we just have to move to another level.”

NOTES: With G/F Bojan Bogdanovic sidelined for a third consecutive game with a left ankle sprain, Nets coach Lionel Hollins went small with his starting lineup once again, utilizing rookie G Markel Brown to replace Bogdanovic while G/F Joe Johnson made his third successive start at power forward. ... Despite suffering a right ankle sprain in the fourth quarter on Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Clippers, Rockets G James Harden was in the starting lineup. He has started all 58 games this season. ... Rockets G Patrick Beverley returned to the starting lineup after a two-game hiatus with flu-like symptoms.