Preview: Nets at Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs look to defeat Brooklyn for the sixth consecutive time when they host the struggling Nets on Tuesday. The Spurs have posted 10 consecutive home wins in the series, with the Nets last prevailing in San Antonio on Jan. 22, 2002. The chances of Brooklyn ending the skid now wouldn’t appear particularly strong after five losses in six games and a 4-11 road mark.

The Spurs are 11-4 at home after opening a four-game homestand with a 112-104 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. Veteran guard Manu Ginobili had a season-high 28 points while Tony Parker added 22 and Tim Duncan had 17 points and 13 rebounds. The Nets opened a three-game road trip by losing 105-91 at Indiana in a contest in which they tallied just 35 second-half points after a robust first half.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, YES (Brooklyn), FSN Southwest (San Antonio)

ABOUT THE NETS (10-20): Brooklyn has never fully meshed under first-year coach Jason Kidd and the recent loss of leading scorer Brook Lopez (20.9) to a season-ending foot injury has only made matters worse. Mirza Teletovic has received more playing time and has scored 17 or more points in each of the last three games but the frontcourt is severely weakened without Lopez and the fact Kevin Garnett’s career is in decline mode. Shooting guard Joe Johnson is streaky, point guard Deron Williams has been plagued by ankle ailments and forward Paul Pierce is no longer capable of carrying a club.

ABOUT THE SPURS (24-7): Ginobili turned back the clock and gave one of his best efforts of the season against the Kings. The 36-year-old guard scored 10 final-quarter points in the comeback victory and has scored 18 or more points in three of the past four games to raise his season average to 12.5. “He’s stronger this year than he’s been in several years,” coach Gregg Popovich said afterward. “Both the rest and the weightlifting he did all summer. He feels real confident and good about his body.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. San Antonio is 36-4 at home against the Nets.

2. Johnson averaged just 7.5 points on 6-of-24 shooting over the past two games.

3. Duncan has recorded double-doubles in nine of his last 10 games after having just two prior to the stretch.

PREDICTION: Spurs 107, Nets 96