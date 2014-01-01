Spurs demolish slumping Nets

SAN ANTONIO -- Last New Year’s Eve, the San Antonio Spurs blew out the Brooklyn Nets.

The teams met again on the eve of another and produced the same result.

Point guard Tony Parker scored 18 points and handed out six assists, leading the Spurs to a 113-92 win over the Nets on Tuesday night.

Parker was perfect on nine attempts from the free-throw line during his 28-minute outing.

“I don’t worry about (the Nets). I worry about our team and what we need to do,” Parker said. “We think of the big picture, and we want to go far at the end of the year. We can’t have those little letdowns and let teams score 40 (in a quarter).”

San Antonio, which won its past five contests against Brooklyn by an average margin of 19.4 points, also got 15 points from forward Tim Duncan, 12 from center Tiago Splitter and 10 from guard Marco Belinelli.

Guards Manu Ginobili and Patty Mills scored 15 and 12, respectively, in reserve duty for the Spurs (25-7).

Forward Mason Plumlee came off the bench to lead Brooklyn (10-21) with 15 points and 13 rebounds, and guard Shaun Livingston also had 15 points.

Forwards Paul Pierce added 13, guard Alan Anderson had 13, and forward Mirza Teletovic scored 12 for the Nets, whose last win in San Antonio came on Jan. 22, 2002.

Parker had 16 first-half points to lead the Spurs to a 59-36 lead at the break. San Antonio made 19 of 20 free throws before halftime, 24 of 28 in the game.

San Antonio’s defense, suspect of late, clamped down on the Nets and held them 33 percent shooting from the field in the first two quarters. After giving up a 38-point third quarter to the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, San Antonio held the Nets to 36 points in the opening half.

The Spurs upped their offense in the third quarter, scoring 39 points. When Mills connected on a 3-pointer with seconds left in the third, San Antonio led 98-66.

“Just trying to play good basketball,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich on his team playing with a big lead. “Whether you’re ahead or behind, it doesn’t really matter. Coaches are always looking for players to execute and try to get better in every facet of the game. Certainly when you have a lead, it’s probably a little bit tougher to focus, but I thought we did that pretty good.”

With the game in hand, both coaches cleared the benches in the final quarter. Brooklyn outscored the Spurs 24-15 in the fourth.

“Those guys that played, they won that quarter with effort and playing together as a team,” Brooklyn coach Jason Kidd said. “That’s what we need from everybody.”

The struggling Nets scored the first bucket of the game, but that was their only lead of the game. Parker, who had seven first-quarter points, led San Antonio to a 30-20 edge after one period.

”It’s embarrassing,“ Pierce said of his team’s struggles. ”You go out and you’re down 30 at the end of the third quarter, give up 98 points (entering the fourth). It’s embarrassing. I don’t know if I’ve ever been a part of this many blowouts in one season. But at some point we better have our pride.

“It has to come from each individual and say we’ve just had enough of this. It’s extremely embarrassing.”

NOTES: G Tony Parker released a statement Monday through the Spurs organization concerning a gesture he made known as “quenelle” in a photograph that was taken three years ago. The gesture is considered anti-Semitic. Parker said he didn’t know the meaning of the gesture and apologized. ... Nets coach Jason Kidd made a quick transition from player to coach this summer. While going through the process, he did reach out to Spurs coach Gregg Popovich. His advice to Kidd: “Stay positive.” ... With San Antonio’s win, Spurs F Tim Duncan has a 26-17 lead in head-to-head matchups with Nets F Kevin Garnett. In 17 minutes, Garnett scored two points Tuesday. ... Nets F Andrei Kirilenko returned to the court after a 26-game absence caused by back spasm. He scored four points in 11 minutes.