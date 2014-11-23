Parker, Spurs stay fresh and hot

SAN ANTONIO -- Tony Parker produced a stirring encore Saturday night.

The San Antonio point guard scored 22 points and handed out seven assists as the Spurs defeated the Brooklyn Nets 99-87.

San Antonio (9-4) has won six of its last seven games, including one at Minnesota on Friday in which Parker scored 28 points in 25 minutes.

Parker converted 12 of 18 shots at Minnesota. He followed up with 9-of-18 shooting against Brooklyn.

In a way, Parker’s efficiency at Minnesota helped him to excel against Brooklyn. He led the Spurs to a 121-92 victory on Friday, the blowout enabling coach Gregg Popovich to rest his three older stars, including Parker. Forward Tim Duncan played only 23 minutes in that game, and guard Manu Ginobili logged 18.

“It makes a difference,” Parker said. “We were kind of fresh.”

Related Coverage Preview: Nets at Spurs

Forward Kawhi Leonard and guard Danny Green each scored 21 points for the Spurs on Saturday. Green converted 5 of 7 3-point shots.

Leonard grabbed nine rebounds and helped limit Brooklyn forward Joe Johnson to 5-of-16 shooting.

“Kawhi is a bad man at both ends of the floor,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. “That’s all there is to it. There’s nothing that he doesn’t do.”

Guard Deron Williams led Brooklyn with 24 points and seven assists. Forward Mirza Teletovic scored 22, making four 3-point shots.

Brooklyn (5-8), which has lost six of its last seven games, played without Kevin Garnett as the 38-year-old forward sat out the second game of back-to-back scheduling for the Nets.

San Antonio led 51-36 at halftime, taking command with a 16-2 push that bridged the first and second quarters and put the Spurs ahead by 18 points.

Parker was the maestro during that run, with a hand in 12 of the 16 points. He made a 3-point basket, a free throw after a technical foul on Nets guard Jarrett Jack, and three assists. Parker finished the half with 14 points.

While Parker directed the first-half domination, other Spurs also were effective. Leonard scored 13 points. Duncan, 38, had the most exceptional statistical line of the half: six points, seven rebounds, five assists, four blocks and three steals. The 6-foot-11 Duncan played just seven minutes in the second half because Popovich elected to match up with Brooklyn’s small lineup.

Teletovic led a third-quarter Nets rally by scoring 14 points with three driving shots and a pair of treys. Despite all that, the Nets could not slice anything off the 15-point deficit.

Green saw to that, converting all three of his 3-point shots.

San Antonio has been without some important role players for most or all of the early part of the season: starting center Tiago Splitter and reserve guards Patty Mills and Marco Belinelli. The Spurs have struggled on offense at times.

Even so, Nets coach Lionel Hollins said, “They are still the Spurs. They still do what they do. They move the ball extremely well. They attack. They draw and kick, shoot the 3-ball.”

Defense has become increasingly important to the Spurs without perimeter shooting from Mills and Belinelli, and Splitter’s work in the pick-and-roll offense.

San Antonio ranks in the top three of the NBA in various defensive efficiency ratings. The Spurs limited Brooklyn to 37 percent shooting.

“We’ve tried to make (defense) our emphasis because we think we’re offensively challenged right now,” Popovich said. “Our bench was so important to us last year, scoring the way we did. We know we can’t do that right now. Playing good defense is what’s gonna keep us in ballgames right now. Offense: Some night’s it’s gonna be decent; some nights it won‘t.”

NOTES: Cory Joseph, the Spurs’ backup point guard, missed the game with a sprained left ankle. That left the Spurs with only Tony Parker, because Patty Mills is out until January after shoulder surgery. ... C Tiago Splitter (calf) and F Matt Bonner (stomach virus) also missed the game for San Antonio. ... Brooklyn F Kevin Garnett sat out the second game of a back-to-back. ... Brooklyn G/F Bojan Bogdanovic began the night ranked third among NBA rookies in scoring with an average of 10.6 points a game. Only Milwaukee F Jabari Parker and Minnesota F Andrew Wiggins average more. Bogdanovic, who is from Bosnia, was the first pick of the second round in 2014 by Miami and has been traded twice.