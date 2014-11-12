Preview: Nets at Suns

The Phoenix Suns are trying out a three-point guard approach and Goran Dragic, Eric Bledsoe and Isaiah Thomas have each had their moments. The Suns will need all three to stop a resurgent Deron Williams when Phoenix hosts the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. Williams is the reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Week after putting up 20.8 points and seven assists in four games last week while leading the Nets to three wins in four games.

The Suns gave up 28 points to another top point guard, Stephen Curry, on Sunday but also forced him into 10 turnovers as the Suns ended Golden State’s undefeated run 107-95. “We’re just harping on that same activity, not letting our offense dictate your defense,” Phoenix coach Jeff Hornacek told reporters. “You’ve got to play good defense no matter what’s going on on offense.” Brooklyn is leaning on its defense as well and has held opponents under 100 points in each of the last five contests.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, YES (Brooklyn), FSN Arizona (Phoenix)

ABOUT THE NETS (4-2): Williams has been plagued by injuries the last two seasons but had surgery on both ankles over the offseason and is now averaging 38.2 minutes as an asset at both ends of the floor. Brook Lopez is healthy as well but found himself off the floor for the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 104-96 win over Orlando due to his lack of effectiveness at the defensive end. “I want him to guard, simple as that,” Nets coach Lionel Hollins told reporters of Lopez. “Get on him.”

ABOUT THE SUNS (4-3): Phoenix built more depth into the roster with the addition of Thomas, and his combination with fellow reserve Gerald Green is what pushed the Suns over the top on Sunday. The two combined to score 31 points in the fourth quarter as Phoenix outscored the Warriors 36-16 in the final period. “That first unit made that defensive push at the third quarter and got us back in the game,” Thomas told reporters. “Then we made plays. We got stops. We made shots and played with a lot of energy. The fans got us going.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Nets have taken five straight in the series, including three in a row at the Suns.

2. Dragic is 4-of-5 from 3-point range over the last two games after missing his first 11 attempts.

3. Phoenix F P.J. Tucker is shooting 36 percent in four games since returning to the lineup.

PREDICTION: Suns 97, Nets 94