Hollis-Jefferson's double-double helps Nets defeat Suns

PHOENIX -- Brooklyn forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had quite a night -- a surprise visit from his mom and a performance that would make her proud.

With his mother Rylanda sitting in the second row, Hollis-Jefferson scored a career-high 20 points and had his first career double-double with 13 rebounds to tie a career high in the Nets' 122-104 victory over the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Saturday.

"He was in attack mode," Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said. "That's when Rondae is good, when he's attacking the rim."

Hollis-Jefferson made two of his 10 throws during the Nets' 17-0 run after the Suns closed to 102-100 with 4:16 remaining after Devin Booker scored six straight points. The Nets closed with a 20-4 burst.

"It's been getting better for me," Hollis-Jefferson said.

"Finding a peace. I'm playing in a happiness out there. It's really helped me to contribute to the team like I know how to. My teammates are encouraging me to be aggressive."

Hollis-Jefferson, who did not know his mother had been flown out for the game until a few hours before, also drew the principal assignment on Booker, who was averaging 21.5 points a game. He had 11 points and on 5-for-18 shooting.

"If he looks to the left, I'm there," Hollis-Jefferson said of his defensive plan. "He looks to the right, I'm there. I want him to feel my presence. There will be some shots he will knock down even if you are there.

"But starting early on, give him a little shove and a little bump like, 'I'm here.' Defense gives you that energy you want. That joy."

Trevor Booker had 19 points and eight rebounds and Sean Kilpatrick and Joe Harris also had 19 points for the Nets (4-5), who won their first road game in four tries this season and have won three of five.

Reserve Harris had a career-high five 3-pointers as the Nets made 16-of-37 3-pointers. Kilpatrick had three 3s and Randy Foye and Luis Scola had one apiece.

T.J. Warren led the Suns (3-7) with 18 points and Jared Dudley came off the bench to score 17 points, including four 3-pointers.

Suns rookie forward Marquese Chriss, who replaced Dudley in the starting lineup the last three games, had a career-high 16 points and made two 3-pointers, his second and third of the season.

Booker and guard Eric Bledsoe, who had eight points, combined for 19 points and were 6-of-26 from the floor. The two entered the game averaging a combined 40.8 points. Booker, covered by Kilpatrick, was 1-of-8 from the field.

"I think they felt the pressure of trying to get back in the game," Suns coach Earl Watson said of the guards' struggles.

"If anything, 'Bled' should have been more aggressive. This is the first team that played defense the way they played it. They did a great job of taking away the paint, taking away the lane."

The Suns shot 37.4 percent from the field made 8 of 33 3-point attempts.

While Trevor Booker scored eight points as the Nets pulled away from their 102-100 edge, the Suns missed eight straight field-goal attempts, scoring again on Chriss' tip-dunk with 47 seconds remaining to make it 119-102.

The Suns and Nets ranked 1-2 in pace of the play in the NBA entering the game, and it showed. The Suns had 107 field-goal attempts and the Nets had 84.

"That's where it all starts, defense," Trevor Booker said. "If we get to some stops it will lead to buckets. We knew they were a big transition team. If we stopped them in transitions and made them play half-court, then it would be difficult for them to score."

The Nets shot 47.6 percent from the floor and had a 49-38 rebounding edge.

NOTES: Brooklyn G Sean Kilpatrick made his second straight start at point guard because of injuries to G Jeremy Lin (hamstring) and G Isaiah Whitehead (concussion). "We scripted a lot of our offense so he will get more comfortable," coach Kenny Atkinson said. Kilpatrick was averaging a league-high 16.6 points off the bench. ... Suns C Tyson Chandler missed his third straight game to be with his family following the passing of his mother Tuesday afternoon. C Alex Len (23) has started the last three games, and in those games the lineups featuring Len and rookie F Marquese Chriss (19), F T.J. Warren (23), G Devin Booker (20) and G Eric Bledsoe (26) have been the three youngest units in franchise history. ... The Suns begin a six-game road at Golden State on Sunday, one of two six-game trips this season. ... The Nets had 17 turnovers, giving them at least 15 turnovers in each of their first nine games.