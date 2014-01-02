Preview: Nets at Thunde

Oklahoma City doesn’t have to let the sting of a tough loss linger long, as the Thunder have a chance to bounce back when they host the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday. The Thunder squandered a 12-point halftime lead in a 98-94 home loss to Portland on Tuesday, just their second loss in 16 home games. The foundering Nets have lost two straight and six of seven overall, and have dropped their last four on the road.

Oklahoma City still holds the best record in the Western Conference but it’s been relatively vulnerable lately, losing two of the last five following a nine-game winning streak. Brooklyn was never in its most recent game, trailing by as many as 32 in a 113-92 loss at San Antonio on Tuesday. “It’s embarrassing,” Nets forward Paul Pierce told reporters. “I don’t know if I’ve been a part of this many blowouts in one season already. At some point, we better have our pride. It has to come from each individual and say we’ve just had enough of this.”

ABOUT THE NETS (10-21): Brooklyn has been plagued by injuries all season - most notably losing center Brook Lopez to a broken foot - but the Nets got some good news on the injury front when forward Andrei Kirilenko returned from a 25-game absence to record four points and two assists in 11 minutes against the Spurs. Forward Mirza Teletovic has blossomed recently, averaging 15.3 points over the past six games while shooting 44.2 percent from 3-point range. But Joe Johnson - the team’s top scorer with Lopez out at 15.5 points - has struggled of late, averaging eight points on 10-of-32 shooting over the past three contests.

ABOUT THE THUNDER (25-6): Oklahoma City is not the same dominant team without point guard Russell Westbrook (21.3 points, seven assists, six rebounds), who will be out until after the All-Star break following arthroscopic knee surgery. The Thunder need even more from Kevin Durant (28.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists), who has topped 30 points and 10 rebounds in each of the first three games of Westbrook’s latest absence. Reggie Jackson (12.5 points) has stepped into Westbrook’s spot in the lineup after playing a key role off the bench early in the season.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Thunder are 20-3 when outrebounding their opponent but lost to the Trail Blazers despite winning the battle on the boards.

2. Durant has topped 30 points 16 times this season, most in the NBA.

3. Brooklyn PF Andray Blatche (11.6 points, 5.9 rebounds) will miss his fourth straight game for personal reasons.

PREDICTION: Thunder 103, Nets 94