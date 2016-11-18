Preview: Nets at Thunder

A consistent complimentary scorer is one thing the Oklahoma City Thunder are still trying to find for Russell Westbrook, and Victor Oladipo seems to be auditioning for the job. Oladipo will try to follow up one big game with another when the Thunder host the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

Westbrook led the team with 30 points, including a thunderous dunk in the final seconds to seal the win, in a 105-103 triumph over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, and Oladipo was the only other Oklahoma City player in double figures with 29 points. "As long as he comes out and plays aggressive and plays with good pace like he did tonight, everything will flow for him," Westbrook told reporters after the game of Oladipo. "Tonight he made some big shots when we needed them." Oladipo should have plenty of opportunities to score on Friday with the way the Nets are playing defense of late. Brooklyn dropped to 1-3 on its five-game road trip with a 125-118 setback at the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday and is surrendering an average of 116.5 points on the trip.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, YES (Brooklyn), FSN Oklahoma

ABOUT THE NETS (4-7): Veteran center Brook Lopez is being asked to change his game in new coach Kenny Atkinson's offense and already attempted more 3-pointers this season than previously in his entire career. Lopez went 4-of-11 from beyond the arc at the Lakers on Tuesday and finished with 30 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks - his fourth straight game with at least three blocks. "I love Brook’s competitive spirit," Atkinson told reporters. "He really gave us a boost. We feed off his energy, and I love how he competed on the defensive end."

ABOUT THE THUNDER (7-5): Westbrook was the only player on the team to score more than 11 points in a 104-88 loss at Detroit on Monday as Oladipo slumped to nine points on 4-of-17 shooting. Oladipo averaged 14.3 points on 35.5 percent shooting in a four-game losing streak before breaking out on Wednesday with 29 points on 12-of-18 shooting and 10 rebounds for his first double-double since joining the team in a trade over the summer. "It was real important to me," Oladipo told reporters of Wednesday's win. "This organization is known for winning. Losing is unacceptable. We got to do whatever it takes in our power to continue to keep winning."

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Thunder reserve SF Jerami Grant is 13-of-23 from the floor over the last five games.

2. Nets SG Bojan Bogdanovic totaled 47 points on 19-of-29 shooting in the last two contests.

3. The teams split two meetings last season, with each protecting home court.

PREDICTION: Thunder 109, Nets 99