Nets win in Oklahoma City on Johnson’s final shot

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Joe Johnson is no longer the scoring machine he used to be in his prime. The Brooklyn Nets guard is no longer asked to be.

However, when the game is on the line, Johnson is the one the Nets call on to pull them through, which is what he did when he hit the winning shot in the Nets’ 95-93 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

“He was getting the ball,” Nets coach Jason Kidd said. “We asked if he wanted the last shot. He delivered. We understand the personnel and Joe delivered.”

The Thunder have now lost two consecutive games at home after having leads of at least 16 points. For a team that takes pride in protecting its home court ferociously, the outcome was unacceptable to them.

“We have to do a better job definitely of protecting leads,” Thunder coach Scott Brooks said. “That’s the second game in a row that we didn’t do a good job of closing quarters and closing games out. That’s something we have to do a better job of, especially on our home floor.”

The Nets used a 14-0 run to whittle the Thunder’s lead to 89-88. Guard Deron Williams gave Brooklyn a two-point advantage when he drilled a 3-pointer with two minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Thunder forward Serge Ibaka turned the ball over and Williams followed with another midrange jumper. Oklahoma City forward Kevin Durant answered with a layup to close the gap to 93-91.

The Thunder (25-7) got the ball with 13 seconds left. Durant tried to dribble around forward Kevin Garnett, then jumped in the air to make a pass. The ball was deflected but ended up in the hands of Ibaka, who drove in for a layup to tie the score with five seconds remaining.

The Nets (11-21) called a timeout and Johnson told Kidd he wanted the ball. Kidd called his number. Johnson got the ball near the top of the key and drilled a jumper in Ibaka’s face at the buzzer.

“I guess it was my turn,” Johnson said. “I just wanted to make sure we had the last shot. I didn’t even try and look at the goal until I came out of my move. That’s when I looked. In my head, the clock was going down. You kind of have a feel for it. Basically instincts.”

Williams, who started at shooting guard, scored a game-high 29 points to go along with four assists and five steals. Forward Paul Pierce chipped in with 18 points on 6-for-18 shooting from the field for the Nets. Johnson had nine points and four rebounds.

“The thing is we stayed together,” Pierce said. “Even through tough times, this team was sticking together, trying to find a way and use the new year as a resolution to turn things around.”

Durant paced the Thunder with 24 points on 8-for-13 shooting from the field. He also racked up five turnovers to go with four rebounds and four assists. Ibaka added 10 points and 11 boards.

The Thunder were outrebounded 34-33 and they committed 21 team turnovers, including 14 in the second half.

“We’ve just got to do better,” Durant said. “It’s tough to swallow, losing at the buzzer like that after being up by so much.”

NOTES: A Brooklyn beat writer asked Oklahoma City coach Scott Brooks if it is reassuring to not have the same worries as the Nets because they are a small-market team. “I don’t look at ourselves as small market,” Brooks said. “I look at us as we’re one of 30 NBA great markets.” ... As Brooklyn coach Jason Kidd continues to search for answers to his team’s struggle, he changed his starting lineup. G Shaun Livingston was inserted into the rotation and F Mirza Teletovic went to the bench. “We are giving a new look,” Kidd said. “There’s nothing wrong with trying something new.” ... Brooks is concerned that G Reggie Jackson is averaging only 1.9 foul shots per game. “It’s the next part of his game, it’s to get to the free throw line,” Brooks said. “A lot of times he shoots it before the defense gets there. It’s a skill to get to the line. There are only a few guys that get there consistently every year.” ... G Russell Westbrook (knee) was in street clothes on the Thunder sideline for the first time since announcing he would be out until after the All-Star break. He was also walking without crutches for the first time.