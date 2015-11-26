Durant leads Thunder past struggling Nets

OKLAHOMA CITY -- It had been more than two weeks since Oklahoma City Thunder fans had gotten to see Kevin Durant perform live. In that time some may have forgotten just how special the forward can play in the clutch.

In his first home game in over two weeks, Durant let loose for a 3-point barrage in the fourth quarter to lead the Thunder to an 110-99 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.

Durant led all scorers with 30 points as he shot 11 of 18 from the field to go along with five assists and six rebounds in his second game back from a left hamstring strain. Most of his damage occurred with Nets rookie Rondae Hollis-Jefferson guarding him and he took full advantage.

“I seen fresh meat and I was ready to eat,” Durant said. “And I was hungry. I really like him. (He‘s) long (and) athletic. But I seen something in his eyes I could exploit.”

Guard Russell Westbrook added 27 points, 13 assists and six rebounds as the Thunder won their third straight game and improved to 10-6.

Center Brook Lopez paced the Nets with 26 points and eight rebounds. Forward Thaddeus Young chipped in with 18 points on 9-of-15 shooting as Brooklyn fell to 3-12.

“That was another very good team we just competed with,” Lopez said. “We’ve got to have this kind of attitude regardless of who we’re playing.”

Brooklyn tied the game at 85-85 midway through the fourth quarter on a center Andrea Bargnani’s layup. At the next stoppage Durant and Westbrook reentered the game and that started an Oklahoma City run.

It included 3-pointers by guard Dion Waiters and Durant, who pulled up from 35 feet with a defender in his face. Oklahoma City led 94-85 after a 9-0 run with 6:15 left in the game.

“We were just going crazy,” Thunder center Enes Kanter said. “Everybody went up on the bench and was going crazy. The OKC fans were going crazy to. Moments like that are just the best.”

Even after a Brooklyn timeout, the Thunder continued to pour it on. Forward Serge Ibaka threw down a baseline dunk, Durant hit another step-back 3-pointer and Waiters buried a 3-pointer from the corner.

Lopez tried to slow the Thunder’s momentum with a series of jumpers, and Young scored on a fast-break layup to get the Nets within 104-93.

“They just made big shots,” Young said. “They came down in transition and I think they hit a couple of three which was kind of the knock-out punch for us. We were already down a little bit, but those two or three threes that they hit in transition was huge for them because they could control the game and got into a momentum.”

Ibaka hit a pair of free throws and Westbrook picked up a steal and layup to push the advantage to 108-93. That was enough to hold the Nets off the rest of the way.

Durant was active from the start. That included a backward lay-in off an alley-oop pass from Westbrook and a two-handed dunk off a drive through the lane.

Brooklyn held a first quarter lead behind Lopez. With center Steven Adams guarding him, Lopez stayed on the perimeter and knocked down midrange set shots.

Westbrook continued to show off the passing skills that has him second in the league in assists. He had bounce passes Adams for dunks and passs to Durant for 3-pointers as Oklahoma City had an 83-76 through the third quarter.

Through three quarters, Westbrook had eight assists and no other player for either team had more than four.

“We have Russ, who is always in attack mode,” Waiters said. “I think it was more of us just being aggressive and making the right play at the right time. Not settling for a lot of jump shots.”

NOTES: Without F Kevin Durant in the lineup, Oklahoma City has averaged 103 points on 43.7 percent shooting from the field. Those numbers increase to 114.3 points and 49.3 percent in games Durant played before Wednesday. ... Brooklyn rookie G Rondae Hollis-Jefferson has made an impression on his teammates. “He’s done very well,” F Thaddeus Young said. “He’s gone out there and done everything we’ve asked him to do. He’s been very, very active on the glass, very active defensively. He’s just all over the court. That’s what we need him to be, all over the court to win games.” ... Thunder G Russell Westbrook was named to the Ebony Magazine Power 100 on Tuesday. The list salutes remarkable achievements in the Black community, specifically to be an honoree in the “Master Teachers” category, which recognizes leaders in education.