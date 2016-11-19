Westbrook's triple-double leads Thunder past Nets

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Lately it seems every time Russell Westbrook takes the court he is breaking some record or doing something that's never been seen before. But when his name is mentioned alongside the immortals of the game the Oklahoma City Thunder guard knows he has really accomplished something.

Westbrook collected his fourth triple-double of the season to lead Oklahoma City to a 124-105 victory over the Brooklyn Nets Friday at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

He posted 30 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists to reach 41 career triple-doubles. He also became the second player in NBA history to record 13,000 points, 3,400 rebounds and 4,500 assists in his first 600 career NBA games. Oscar Robertson was first.

"He's unique. Really unique," Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said of Westbrook. "Everything he brings to the table is competitiveness. How fast he is, how strong he is. Very impressive player."

Oklahoma City's Victor Oladipo added 26 points and six assists. Center Steven Adams collected 15 points and six boards.

"I was just playing the game, man," said Oladipo, who shot 11 of 17 from the field. "Taking it one game at a time, one possession at a time."

Related Coverage Preview: Nets at Thunder

Brook Lopez paced the Nets with 22 points on 8-of-16 shooting. Guard Bojan Bogdanovic scored 13 points while Anthony Bennett tallied 12 points as well.

With 5:15 left in the fourth quarter, Bennett cut the Thunder lead down to nine. But just as quickly Oladipo strolled to the other end of the court and nailed a 3-pointer to push the advantage up to 12.

After Oklahoma City's Andre Roberson missed a pair of free throws, a scuffle led to Adams being fouled. He made both of his foul shots and the Thunder led 112-98.

The Nets came up empty on their offensive possession and Oladipo came back and drilled another 3-pointer that sent the fans to exits.

The Thunder dominated on the boards 46-30.

"That's an issue," Atkinson said. "Physically they are a tough team. That's what they do. They are a physical team, big team. Definitely an area of improvement for us."

Brooklyn didn't hide its intentions when the game started. The Nets were going to take long-range 3-pointers any time they had a chance. Whether they came from set plays, via transition or off loose balls, the Nets (4-8) were hoisting them up.

Lopez was the leading culprit. The 7-footer drained four of the teams eight 3-pointers in the first quarter as the Nets built a 40-34 advantage.

The Nets' willingness to fire the three-ball sucked the Thunder into the same tactic. However, Oklahoma wasn't as proficient in the first half, making only 3 of 14.

It wasn't until Oklahoma City stopped settling for long jumpers and began to drive into the paint that they found success. Forward Joffrey Lauvergne was the biggest beneficiary. When defenders left him to converge on Westbrook, it left him open for dunks or 3-pointers.

"I don't know how I did it," said Lauvergne, who scored 13 points. "I just try every time I step on the court to play hard and to play good and to help the team win some games. This is what I'm going to do every time I step on the court. So sometimes it's going to be great... I'm going to fight every time."

After trailing by nine, the Thunder went on an 18-6 run to close out the half and take a 64-61 lead into halftime.

The run continued into the second half. As Brooklyn's long-distance shots stopped falling, Oklahoma City was able to take advantage by getting out on fast-break opportunities.

Without the threat of the 3-pointer, the Nets offense stalled. They scored a total of 42 points in the second and third quarters combined.

"They got a lot of good looks in transition and created second-chance opportunities," Lopez said. "I thought we were up to the challenge for a little bit, but it got away from us and we weren't able to get back into it."

NOTES: Heading into Friday's game against Brooklyn, Oklahoma City C Steven Adams had missed several layups and dunk attempts over his previous two games with his bandaged right hand. "He's never mentioned anything to me about his hand bothering him," Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan said. "Certainly he has a wrap on it. If that's affecting him controlling the ball, he hasn't made mention of that." ... Growing up in New York, Brooklyn coach Kenny Atkinson was a big fan of Donovan, who also grew up in New York. "He was one of the guys I looked up to," Atkinson said. "We played in the same league. He was older than me, but he played for great high school teams at Agnes High School. And then when he was at Providence, I followed him. Great high school, great college career, now a great coaching career. Pretty good for a Long Island kid."