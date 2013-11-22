Preview: Nets at Timberwolves

The struggling Brooklyn Nets are prepared to be without point guard Deron Williams once again when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Williams, who missed two games earlier in the season with a left ankle injury, sprained the same ankle in the second quarter of Wednesday’s 95-91 loss at Charlotte. It was the Nets’ third straight setback and their sixth in seven games.

The Timberwolves have hit a mini-skid of their own, losing four of six following a 5-2 start. Star power forward Kevin Love had an off night in a 102-98 loss at home against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday. Love was 2-for-14 from the floor and had five turnovers as Minnesota was held below 100 points for the first time in eight games.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, YES (Brooklyn), FSN North (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE NETS (3-8): Center Andray Blatche scored a season-high 25 points in Brooklyn’s loss to the Bobcats but the Nets still were dominated inside, continuing a season-long trend. Brooklyn, which entered Thursday ranked 24th in the NBA in rebounding differential, was outrebounded by Charlotte on the offensive boards by a 17-6 margin, and was outscored in the paint 52-34. “Fifty-two points in the paint is unacceptable,” Blatche told reporters.

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (7-6): Love made a comment following the loss to the Clippers that suggested his team was fatigued down the stretch. “We were just tired, I think, and it’s not getting any easier heading forward,” he told reporters. Love was referring to a harrowing run of games for Minnesota, which follows up the meeting with Brooklyn with games at Houston and Indiana and then opens December against Oklahoma City, San Antonio and Miami.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Timberwolves PG Ricky Rubio is averaging 4.5 points on 6-of-22 shooting over his last four games.

2. Nets SF Paul Pierce is 5-for-23, including 1-of-8 from long range, in his last two games.

3. The Timberwolves have won six of the last eight meetings.

PREDICTION: Timberwolves 104, Nets 96