Preview: Nets at Timberwolves

The Brooklyn Nets are running out of time to turn things around and get back into the race in the Eastern Conference. The Nets will attempt to post back-to-back road wins for the first time this month when they visit the Western Conference-worst Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday. Brooklyn snapped a five-game slide with a win at lowly Philadelphia on Saturday and is three games behind eighth-place Charlotte in the East.

The Nets did not do themselves any favors by dropping a 104-98 decision at Miami to begin the four-game road trip but tightened things up on the defensive end in the 94-87 triumph over the 76ers. Brooklyn was looking at a reunion with forward Kevin Garnett, who was traded to the Timberwolves at the deadline, but the veteran has missed the last four games with a knee injury and is day-to-day. Minnesota has dropped four straight and is playing the second night of a back-to-back after being crushed 123-97 at San Antonio on Sunday.

ABOUT THE NETS (26-38): Brooklyn received Thaddeus Young in exchange for Garnett in that deadline deal, and Young came through with 21 points and nine rebounds in Saturday’s win to help snap a five-game slide. The 21 points on 9-of-15 shooting marked Young’s highest-scoring effort since joining the team, and he is becoming a bigger part of the offense with an average of 16.3 points in the last four games. The Nets are entering a make-or-break stretch with games against East contenders Cleveland (twice), Milwaukee, Indiana (twice), Boston and Charlotte through the end of the month.

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (14-51): Minnesota is making a one-game stop at home between road trips and just got done dropping four in a row on the road by an average of 15.5 points. Garnett was joined by Nikola Pekovic (ankle), Ricky Rubio (ankle) and Gary Neal (illness) on the bench against the Spurs on Sunday and the younger Timberwolves responded with some solid play. Zach LaVine took over as the starting point guard and collected 18 points, six rebounds and six assists in a season-high tying 42 minutes.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Timberwolves have taken four of the last six in the series, including a 98-91 win at the Nets on Nov. 5.

2. Brooklyn G Alan Anderson is 1-of-8 from 3-point range over his last three games.

3. Minnesota C Justin Hamilton has matched his career high of 10 rebounds in each of the last two games.

PREDICTION: Timberwolves 103, Nets 99