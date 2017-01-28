Preview: Nets at Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves began a home-heavy portion of their schedule with a loss, but they have a great chance to bounce back when they host the NBA-worst Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. After winning six out of eight games, the Timberwolves eyed a stretch in which they would play nine of 11 at the Target Center as a chance to continue their pursuit of a playoff spot.

A 109-103 loss to Indiana on Thursday delayed that pursuit, as Minnesota saw its three-game winning streak come to an end. "I thought we were low energy," Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau told the media. "I thought we started the game slowly." The squad missed out on its first four-game winning streak since 2012, but it should have an opportunity to begin another one against the Nets, who lost their fourth straight and 15th in the last 16 games with Friday's 124-116 setback at Cleveland. Center and leading scorer Brook Lopez was given the night off to rest and will be back in the lineup when Brooklyn aims to win for the first time in eight tries on the second half of a back-to-back.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, YES (Brooklyn), FSN North (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE NETS (9-37): Forward Trevor Booker (illness) and guard Caris LeVert (rest) also missed Friday's game and a shorthanded lineup put six players in double figures, led by Sean Kilpatrick's 18. Kilpatrick missed the team's stunning 143-114 win at New Orleans last week and therefore has played in 15 consecutive losses. Brooklyn's third win of the season was a 119-110 triumph over Minnesota at home, as Lopez scored 26 points and the Nets shot 55.3 percent from the floor.

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (17-29): Big man Karl-Anthony Towns played like a man who was not pleased to be left off the Western Conference All-Star roster Thursday, putting up 33 points and 10 rebounds against the Pacers. He is averaging 29.4 points and 12 rebounds over his last five games, shooting 62.5 percent from the floor and making 7-of-10 3-pointers. Guard Zach LaVine chipped in 23 points versus Indiana after averaging 9.7 - nearly 10 below his season average - over his previous six contests.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Minnesota is 1-7 against Atlantic Division opponents.

2. Nets PG Isaiah Whitehead is 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and has made all 13 of his free throws during the team's four-game slide.

3. Timberwolves PG Ricky Rubio has 22 assists and five steals with just four turnovers in the last two games.

PREDICTION: Timberwolves 114, Nets 105