Nets manhandle Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS -- Who needs threes when points in the paint will do?

The Brooklyn Nets made just five 3-pointers but dominated down low, cruising to a 122-106 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Monday.

Brooklyn (27-38) moved within 2 1/2 games of the three teams -- the Indiana Pacers, Miami Heat and Boston Celtics -- that are tied for the final two playoff spots in the Eastern Conference.

Minnesota (14-52) took its fifth consecutive loss.

The Nets shot 57.8 percent from the floor overall and took advantage of 16 Minnesota turnovers. Brooklyn opened a large lead in the second quarter, and it never relinquished the advantage.

Much of that damage was done down low, where Brooklyn outscored Minnesota 78-42 in the lane, led by forwards Joe Johnson and Thaddeus Young.

Johnson led the Nets with 22 points and grabbed five rebounds. Young, traded to Brooklyn from Minnesota last month in exchange for forward Kevin Garnett, had 19 points.

“Just from the start, we wanted to impose our will,” Young said. “By coming out, getting me going early, getting guys driving to the rim and making plays for other guys, getting Brook (Lopez) going early ... If we can do those things every game, we’ll be fine.”

Brooklyn led 33-29 after one quarter, thanks to Johnson’s 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting.

The teams went back and forth to start the second, with Minnesota grabbing its only lead of the night at 51-50 on a 7-foot jumper by forward Adreian Payne with 4:37 left.

Brooklyn finished the half on a 17-4 run to take a 67-55 lead at the break.

“We found something in the pick-and-roll that was really good,” Nets coach Lionel Hollins said. “We exploited it, we executed it to perfection. We didn’t turn the ball over during that stretch, and we did a good job.”

Young scored nine points in the third quarter as the Nets opened up a 19-point lead heading to the final quarter. Fourteen of Brooklyn’s final 16 points in the quarter came via layups.

“It was just ball movement and being able to get stops,” Johnson said. “I thought we finally had a chance when we got stops and (were) able to get out and get easy baskets and just make the game tough.”

Brooklyn guard Bojan Bogdanovic scored 10 points in the final quarter, including baskets on back-to-back trips down the floor with five minutes remaining. His dunk with 4:56 left gave the Nets their largest lead of the night at 21.

Bogdanovic finished with 21 points off the bench on 10-of-15 shooting.

A quick 10-2 run got Minnesota to within 11 points with 1:32 remaining, but an easy layup on the other end by center Jerome Jordan ended any hope of a miracle comeback.

Minnesota was without four regulars -- including three starters -- and had just eight available players.

Six scored in double figures, led by guard Kevin Martin, who had 23 points. Guard Zach LaVine scored 20, forward Chase Budinger had 18 off the bench, and center Justin Hamilton chipped in with 15 points and six rebounds.

”It’s men against boys right now,“ Wolves coach Flip Saunders said. ”They got an All-Star in (Deron) Williams, an All-Star in Joe Johnson and an All-Star in Brook Lopez, and all those guys for most of the first three quarters dominated their positions.

Williams finished with eight points and seven assists, but he only played 22 minutes with Brooklyn holding a large lead most of the night.

Young’s 33 minutes led the Nets. No other Brooklyn starter played more than 27 minutes.

“I told them at halftime, ‘Great half, but we’ve got to go back in the third and really get on them,'” Hollins said. “We kept it up there 18, 19, 20, and eventually we were able to rest our guys in the fourth quarter.”

NOTES: Minnesota won nine of the previous 10 games against Brooklyn. ... Wolves F Kevin Garnett (sore left knee), G Ricky Rubio (sore right ankle), C Nikola Pekovic (sore right ankle) and G Gary Neal (sore right ankle) did not play. ... The Nets will wrap up a four-game trip Wednesday at the Cleveland Cavaliers. ... The Wolves open a quick two-game road swing Wednesday at the Toronto Raptors.