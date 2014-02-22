Preview: Nets at Warriors

The Golden State Warriors pulled out an overtime win over the Houston Rockets on Thursday to improve to 2-0 since the All-Star break behind Stephen Curry. The All-Star guard will attempt to make it three straight when the Warriors host the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. Curry - the NBA’s premier 3-point marksman - turned down a chance at a 3-pointer and instead lofty a left-handed layup over Dwight Howard to send Thursday’s game to overtime.

The evolution of Curry’s offensive game is keeping defenses honest and opening up isolation plays in the paint for David Lee, who thrives in single coverage while defenses concern themselves with Curry’s 3-point shooting and cuts to the basket. The Nets are winners of five of their last seven games and are moving up the ladder in the Eastern Conference while attempting to reach the .500 mark. Brooklyn made a move at the deadline to bring in guard Marcus Thornton, who is familiar to the Warriors from his time in the Pacific Division with the Sacramento Kings and could make his debut on Saturday.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, YES (Brooklyn), CSN Bay Area (Golden State)

ABOUT THE NETS (25-27): Brooklyn denied Golden State a 7-0 road trip and a franchise-record 11th straight win overall with a 102-98 victory on Jan. 8 despite 34 points and seven assists from Curry. The Nets are winners of 15 of their last 21 games, including that comeback from a 16-point deficit against a tired Warriors squad. Thornton is expected to provide a boost to the bench from the guard spot, where Jason Terry struggled to generate offense while playing behind Joe Johnson, Paul Pierce and Shaun Livingston. Johnson put up 27 point in a 105-99 win at Utah on Wednesday to push Brooklyn to 1-1 on its seven-game road trip.

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (33-22): Golden State has won four of its last six to keep pace at the bottom of the Western Conference playoff bracket but is hoping its own trade deadline move - bringing in Steve Blake from the Los Angeles Lakers - can finally provide some stability to the reserve unit and take some of the ballhandling pressure off Curry and Andre Iguodala late in games. Blake played 18 minutes in his team debut on Thursday while the defense kept the team in the game until Curry could key the 102-99 victory. “We are a defensive-minded team,” coach Mark Jackson told reporters. “It’s great to see that we can win ballgames when we are not at our best offensively.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Warriors C Andrew Bogut (shoulder) has missed six straight games and remains day-to-day.

2. Brooklyn reportedly worked out veteran C Jason Collins and are considering him for a 10-day contract.

3. Curry is 19-for-27 from 3-point range in his last four home games.

PREDICTION: Warriors 102, Nets 96