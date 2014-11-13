Preview: Nets at Warriors

The Brooklyn Nets started a three-game road trip off in disappointing fashion and look to perform better when they visit the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. The Nets suffered a 112-104 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday as they let a 14-point halftime lead slip away and were outscored 34-20 in the final quarter. Golden State has lost back-to-back contests after opening the campaign with five straight victories.

The Warriors remain without power forward David Lee (hamstring) but shooting guard Klay Thompson (hand) returned from a one-game absence to score 29 points in a loss to the San Antonio Spurs. Brooklyn has experienced turmoil this week as new coach Lionel Hollins denied he has issues with center Brook Lopez, and shooting guard Joe Johnson called the team selfish. “Offensively, I think guys kind of exhaust their options and then when there is nothing else for them, then they’ll pass it when they have to,” Johnson told reporters.” For the most part, we have been very selfish.”

TV: 10:30 p.m. TNT, CSN Bay Area (Golden State)

ABOUT THE NETS (4-3): Johnson scored 21 points against the Suns and he now possesses the longest active streak (37 games) of making at least one 3-pointer. The 20-point outing was Johnson’s third of the season, topped by a 34-point outing against Detroit on Nov. 1. Lopez had 16 points but just three rebounds against the Suns, and the controversy with Hollins started when the coach strongly challenged the lack of defense he played against Orlando’s Nikola Vucevic.

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (5-2): Star guard Stephen Curry will be looking to start a new 3-point streak after he went 0-for-7 against the Spurs to halt his streak of making at least one at 75 games. The streak was the fifth-longest in NBA history but well behind the record 127-game streak set by Kyle Korver from 2012-14. Curry had just 16 points against San Antonio – his lowest output after scoring more than 20 in each of Golden State’s first six games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Golden State has won eight of its last nine home games against the Nets.

2. Brooklyn PF Kevin Garnett had 12 points and 10 rebounds against Phoenix for his second double-double of the season and 740th of his career.

3. Warriors F Harrison Barnes had a season-best 22 points against the Spurs after scoring 10 or fewer in four of the first six contests.

PREDICTION: Warriors 106, Nets 103