Preview: Nets at Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have established a franchise record for best start to a season and seek their 11th consecutive win when they host the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. The previous best start of 9-0 was set by the 1960-61 Philadelphia Warriors, a squad featuring legendary center Wilt Chamberlain.

Golden State point guard Stephen Curry seems intent of making his season one for the ages and topped 40 points for the third time this season with a 46-point effort in Thursday’s 129-116 road win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The reigning MVP drained eight 3-pointers for the third time this season and is averaging a league-high 33.3 points while fueling the club’s stellar start. “This is definitely a great way to start the season,” Curry told reporters in a deadpanned tone. “The best start we could have, obviously.” Brooklyn is off to a disastrous 1-8 start and dropped a 111-109 decision while visiting the Sacramento Kings on Friday.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, YES (Brooklyn), CSN Bay Area (Golden State)

ABOUT THE NETS (1-8): Center Brook Lopez has been a consistent force during the team’s horrendous start and had 17 points and 10 rebounds against the Kings. Lopez has four double-doubles over the past five games and five overall as he appears well on his way to bettering last season’s total of 17. Lopez is posting team-best averages of 19.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocked shots.

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (10-0): Forward Draymond Green continues to be a superb sidekick to Curry and established season highs for points (23) and assists (12) while grabbing eight rebounds against Minnesota. “His playmaking was incredible,” interim coach Luke Walton said afterward. “Anytime he was on the court, he was finding everybody for open shots, open dunks, alley-oops. He just plays unselfish, beautiful basketball, which is what we preach all of the time.” Green’s all-around strong play features averages of 11.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists, and he also is one of the team’s top defenders.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Warriors have won nine of their past 10 home games against the Nets.

2. Brooklyn F Thaddeus Young had 16 points against Sacramento for his seventh consecutive double-digit outing.

3. Golden State SG Klay Thompson is just 9-of-25 from the field over the last two games.

PREDICTION: Warriors 124, Nets 102