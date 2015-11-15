Warriors work OT to extend streak

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Golden State Warriors won an 11th consecutive game on Saturday night, beating the Brooklyn Nets 107-99 in overtime.

But in the minds of the rival coaches, it was a game Brooklyn lost more so than Golden State won.

Reserve swingman Andre Iguodala sent the game to overtime with a tying 3-pointer with 5.9 seconds remaining in regulation and the Warriors began the extra session with a 10-0 flurry, allowing them to outlast the Nets and remain the NBA’s lone unbeaten team.

But in between, Nets center Brook Lopez couldn’t convert a lob pass from no more than two feet in front of the rim as time expired, extending the game and eventually leading to the Nets’ ninth loss in 10 games this season.

“I think our tank was on empty emotionally and physically,” Nets coach Lionel Hollins said of the overtime that immediately followed Lopez’s miss. “It’s a heartbreaking loss. We had a chance to have our shot at point blank and it didn’t go in.”

The play began with five-tenths of a second remaining, with Nets small forward Joe Johnson inbounding from under the Brooklyn basket.

Warriors interim coach Luke Walton insisted he had the right personnel on the floor for the critical play, and that his center, Andrew Bogut, was well positioned on Lopez in the middle of the key.

“It wasn’t bad defense,” he said. “The kid (Johnson) made a nice pass. They got unlucky.”

It won’t be the last time this season NBA fans will see a similar play, Walton assured.

“We’ll probably steal that from them later in the season,” he said.

The Nets didn’t respond well to the misfortune. They scored only two points in the five-minute overtime after they’d falling 10 down in the first 3:10.

Power forward Draymond Green had a hoop and two assists, capping the second triple-double of his career, in the winning burst as Golden State became just the 11th team in NBA history to open a season 11-0.

It wouldn’t have happened without Iguodala’s 3-pointer, which produced a tie at 97 after Nets power forward Thaddeus Young had given his team a three-point lead with 9.9 seconds left.

“Andre plays his best when you need him to,” Walton said of Iguodala, who also had a basket and three assists in the extra session. “He’s a luxury to have on the court. He’s never rattled.”

Brooklyn, which completed its road trip 1-3, had two subsequent shots at a win, but point guard Jarrett Jack misfired on an 18-footer before Lopez’s miss at the horn.

”We feel like we should have had this one,“ Lopez said. ”I blew that chip shot. Joe made a perfect pass. It was exactly the way the play was drawn up.

“I owe Joe. He put that on a platter and I just blew it.”

The Warriors won despite a 13-of-31 shooting from the field by star point guard Stephen Curry, who led all scorers with 34 points. Curry missed 11 of his 16 3-point attempts.

Green’s triple-double consisted of 16 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds. Bogut chipped in a 10-point, 18-rebound double-double in 18 minutes.

The Warriors played without shooting guard Klay Thompson, who showed up at the morning shootaround with a stiff back and was given the night off.

Jack led the Nets with 28 points. Young totaled 26 points and 10 rebounds, Lopez had 18 points and shooting guard Rondae Hollis-Jefferson pulled down a team-high 13 rebounds.

The Nets appeared to have the game in hand when they rebounded a Curry miss with 23.3 seconds left in regulation leading 95-94.

Needing just to run out the clock to win, the Nets failed to get the ball across midcourt in eight seconds, turning the ball back over to the Warriors with still 15.3 seconds to go.

Brooklyn coach Lionel Hollins insisted he’d tried to call a timeout before the violation but to no avail.

The Nets got the ball back almost immediately when Jack deflected a Curry pass to Young, who was fouled with 9.9 seconds remaining. His two free throws upped the lead to 97-94, setting up Iguodala’s 3-pointer that produced overtime.

“We were very fortunate to have a shot,” said Curry, who posted his seventh 30-point game of the season. “Andre came up huge. That’s the leader of our team.”

The Warriors rarely led in the first 48 minutes, fighting an uphill battle and staring at their largest deficit of the season after Young burned them for seven consecutive hoops in a 36-21 start for the Nets.

Golden State’s largest lead through the end of regulation was three points.

NOTES: A moment of silence was observed along with the playing of the French national anthem before the game in memory of those who lost their lives in the terror attacks in France on Friday. The exterior of Oracle Arena was lit in red, white and blue as part of the tribute. ... The Warriors are the fourth defending champion to start 4-0, joining the 1957-58 Boston Celtics, 1964-65 Celtics and 1996-97 Chicago Bulls. ... Warriors PG Stephen Curry’s third 3-pointer of the night, the 1246th of his career, vaulted him past his dad, Dell Curry, and into 43rd place on the NBA list. The younger Curry saved the game ball and planned to send it to his father. ... Stephen Curry’s 57 3-pointers this season are 14 more than the Nets have as a team.