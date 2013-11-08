Preview: Nets at Wizards

The Washington Wizards are confident they can make the playoffs for the first time since 2007-08, and losing their first three games did not sit well. The Wizards now look to build off their impressive first victory when the Brooklyn Nets visit on Friday. “We got a lot of expectations for ourselves, that we hold ourselves accountable for in this locker room,” Washington forward Martell Webster told the Washington Post after a 116-102 win over Philadelphia on Wednesday. “It’s about time.”

The Nets own victories over two-time defending champion Miami and Utah at home, but have dropped both of their road tests. Brooklyn point guard Deron Williams continues to progress from an ankle injury, averaging eight assists, and he drained 4-of-6 from the field in the 104-88 victory over Utah on Tuesday. Brook Lopez leads the star-studded Nets lineup through four games, averaging 20.5 points while shooting 58.5 percent.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, YES (Brooklyn), CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington).

ABOUT THE NETS (2-2): Kevin Garnett is averaging 22 minutes in the first four games as Brooklyn tries to manage the 37-year-old’s time on the court. The veteran All-Star is averaging 6.5 points and 6.5 rebounds while Paul Pierce, who came over with Garnett from Boston in the offseason, is scoring 15.8 per game and shooting 55.6 percent from the field. Playing well in back-to-back games will be a key for the veteran team, and the Nets take on that challenge for the first of 18 times this season when they host Indiana on Saturday.

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (1-3): Washington got Nene back against Philadelphia after he missed two games with a left calf strain, and the Brazilian center contributed 10 points and five rebounds in 29 minutes. John Wall led the way for the Wizards, scoring 24 points and making a career-best five from beyond the 3-point arc. Recently-acquired big man Marcin Gortat produced a double-double in each of the last two games and Trevor Ariza is off to a strong start, averaging 17 points and 9.3 rebounds.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Brooklyn G Shaun Livingston has 14 assists and two turnovers in the first four games, and stands two rebounds shy of 1,000 in his career.

2. Washington F Otto Porter, picked third overall in the 2013 draft, has yet to play due to a hip flexor injury and is questionable for Friday.

3. Eight Nets are averaging at least 20 minutes of playing time and none have averaged 30 or more.

PREDICTION: Wizards 102, Nets 96