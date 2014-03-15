FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Preview: Nets at Wizards
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 16, 2014 / 1:56 AM / 4 years ago

Preview: Nets at Wizards

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Brooklyn Nets seek their fourth straight win for the second time in just over two weeks when they visit the Washington Wizards on Saturday. Brooklyn is coming off a hard-fought 96-95 victory in Miami for its 13th win in 18 games, a surge that has the Nets within three games of Toronto in the race for the Atlantic Division crown. Paul Pierce scored 29 points - 17 in the third quarter - as Brooklyn improved to 3-0 this season against the high-powered Heat.

Washington pulled into a virtual tie with Brooklyn with a 105-101 overtime win at Orlando on Friday night. John Wall scored 12 of his 21 points after the third quarter to lead a solid effort by the Wizards’ starters, who combined for 92 points and 45 rebounds. Wall also scored 21 points the last time these two teams met Dec. 18, a 113-107 win for Washington, which has claimed the first two encounters this season.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, YES (Brooklyn), CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington)

ABOUT THE NETS (33-30): Brooklyn’s season has, in many ways, mirrored that of Pierce, who endured a rocky start that had some questioning whether the future Hall of Famer was nearing the end, but has looked like his old self from time-to-time in recent weeks. Pierce was 9-of-12 from the floor and made 5-of-7 3-pointers against Miami, bumping his long-range percentage to 46.7 in March. Pierce shot 41.3 from the field through the end of January, but has produced a 49.4 percent clip ever since while producing his big game against the Heat just two games after suffering a shoulder injury.

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (34-31): Washington has won nine of 12 and Bradley Beal has scored at least 11 points in each of those affairs, providing a consistent scoring punch. However, Beal suffered a sprained right ankle in the win at Orlando and is considered day-to-day. The Wizards lost their last four games during a prolonged Beal absence earlier this season and he averaged 22 points while making 6-of-10 3-pointers in the two wins over Brooklyn.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Nets F Kevin Garnett (back) will miss his eighth straight game.

2. Wizards C Marcin Gortat is averaging 14 rebounds over his last three contests.

3. Washington last swept the season series in 2009-10.

PREDICTION: Nets 99, Wizards 97

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.