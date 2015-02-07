Preview: Nets at Wizards

The Washington Wizards, considered a serious contender for the top spot in the Eastern Conference earlier in the season, need to get back to having “fun,” shooting guard Bradley Beal says. The Wizards will try to avoid their first six-game losing streak since the end of the 2012-13 season when they host the surging Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. Washington was outscored by 12 points in the fourth quarter in a 94-87 loss at Charlotte on Thursday, getting swept in a home-and-home series.

“Take my quotes from the last four games — it’s a broken record,” Wizards coach Randy Wittman told reporters after the latest loss to the Hornets. “Until we understand it, it’s going to be like that. The same exact thing over and over again.” The Nets have won three straight after Friday’s win over New York and are embarking on a season-high eight-game road trip sandwiched around the All-Star break. Brook Lopez had 22 points, nine rebounds and six blocks, and Jarrett Jack scored 20 points, including a big 3-pointer and two free throws down the stretch, in the 92-88 triumph.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN Washington, YES (Brooklyn)

ABOUT THE NETS (21-28): Jack has been playing very well as a starter in place of Deron Williams, averaging 15.9 points, 6.8 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 36.2 minutes over 24 starts. Jack has averaged 24 points, 7.5 assists and five rebounds in two games against the Wizards this season, and has limited John Wall to an average of 12 points and six assists. Lopez has been thriving off the bench, averaging 21.4 points on 48-of-91 shooting in his last five games.

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (31-20): Paul Pierce scored 19 points and a battered Wall had 15 points and 13 assists against the Hornets. The All-Star guard has been battling migraine headaches and a sprained right ankle over the past week. “It’s been tough dealing with those, but I’m trying to do as much as I can for my team,“ Wall said. ”I had headaches in the past, but lately they’ve just been migraines and haven’t been going away.” Beal aggravated a toe injury in the first half against Charlotte and did not return after scoring one point in 11 minutes.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Wizards C Marcin Gortat has averaged eight points in his last eight games.

2. The teams split a home-and-home in mid-January with the Nets winning 102-80 and the Wizards bouncing back at home the next night 99-90.

3. Nets C Mason Plumlee has failed to reach double figures in points in three straight games after reaching it in 11 of his previous 12 contests.

PREDICTION: Wizards 99, Nets 94