Wizards 121, Nets 103

WASHINGTON -- Bradley Beal scored 25 points as the Washington Wizards earned a needed win without John Wall, downing the Brooklyn Nets 121-103 Wednesday night.

Ramon Sessions had 18 points and a season-high 13 assists for the Wizards (38-40), who outscored the struggling Nets 67-51 in the second half and led by as many as 28 points.

Wall, who played in all of Washington’s previous games this season, was ruled out before tipoff with a sore right knee. The three-time All-Star ranks third in the NBA with 10.2 assists per game and leads Washington in scoring.

The victory kept Washington alive in the Eastern Conference playoff race, but the chances of landing a third straight playoff berth are low. The 10th-place Wizards remain 3 1/2 games back of the Pistons for the eighth and final slot with four games remaining. Detroit won 108-104 over the Orlando Magic Wednesday. Washington hosts Detroit Friday.

Thomas Robinson led the Nets (21-57) with a career-high 23 points and 10 rebounds. Brooklyn, which will play without leading scorers Brook Lopez (rest) and Thaddeus Young (rest) for the remainder of the season, has lost six straight.

Marcin Gortat had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Wizards, who returned home following a 2-3 road trip. Washington shot 50.5 percent from the field and outrebounded Brooklyn 53-38.

Otto Porter scored 10 of his 15 points during the decisive third quarter.

Sean Kilpatrick scored 15 points, Wayne Ellington added 14 and Markel Brown had 13 for the Nets. Brooklyn shot 42.4 percent.

Tied 57-57 early in the third quarter, Washington took the lead for good with a 9-0 run and ended the period ahead 88-75. The Wizards pulled away with a 10-1 spurt opening the fourth quarter as Beal capped the surge with a layup and one of his three 3-pointers. Beal finished 11 of 15 from the field.

Wall and Sessions, who scored 11 points in the third quarter, were the only Wizards to play in every game before Wednesday.

Making his first start of the season, Sessions established his season-high with 10 assists in the first half, though Washington only led 54-52 at halftime as it committed 10 of its 12 turnovers before the break.

Robinson, a .D.C. area native, had 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the field in the first half in his fifth start of the season.

NOTES: Wizards G Ramon Sessions made his first start since Game 4 of the 2015 Eastern Conference playoff series against Atlanta last May, which was also the last game that John Wall missed before Wednesday. ... Nets G Donald Sloan (upper respiratory) played after sitting out Sunday’s loss to New Orleans. ... The Nets and Wizards close out the season series on April 11 in Brooklyn, the penultimate game for both teams. ... Brooklyn lost its previous five games by an average of 19.6 points. ... Washington plays at Detroit on Friday. The Wizards won all three previous games against the Pistons, including 97-95 on the road on Nov. 21. ... Brooklyn plays at Charlotte on Friday.