Lopez leads Nets over Wizards

WASHINGTON -- Hearing his name amid trade rumors is nothing new for Brook Lopez.

Despite numerous reports suggesting he could be on the move, the Brooklyn Nets center overshadowed a reunion between Washington forward Paul Pierce and Broooklyn center Kevin Garnett by avoiding distraction.

The Wizards were not as fortunate.

Lopez scored 25 of his 26 points in the second half as the Nets snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 102-80 victory over the Wizards on Friday night. Guard Jarrett Jack also had 26 points for the Nets (17-23).

In the first meeting between Pierce and Garnett as opponents since 2007, Brooklyn outscored Washington 53-34 in the second and third quarters en route to its first win since Jan. 2.

Nets forward Mason Plumlee finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

“It makes me smile,” Nets coach Lionel Hollins said of the skid-busting victory. “It was tough. It was really tough, not being able to win.”

Guard John Wall scored 13 points for the Wizards (27-13), who suffered their largest home loss of the season. The 80 points represented their lowest output this campaign.

Washington pulled off impressive back-to-back wins this week over the San Antonio Spurs and at the Chicago Bulls. That version of the team didn’t show against Brooklyn, instead replaced by a listless group that struggled on both ends and committed 19 turnovers.

“We didn’t come out with a sense of urgency,” Wall said. “We didn’t respect our opponents and they came out and beat us.”

Washington can immediately exact revenge as the two teams face off Saturday in Brooklyn.

“You’ve got to come out each and every night,” Pierce said. “Teams are gunning for you. Desperate team. Seven-game losing streak. We’re coming off two impressive wins. That’s fine, but in order for us to take that next step, these are the games we have to win. It’s no excuse.”

Pierce scored eight points and Garnett had four. The pair spent six seasons together and won the 2008 NBA championship with the Boston Celtics. The rebuilding Celtics shipped both veterans to Brooklyn before last season. Pierce signed as free agent with Washington this summer.

“We’re always going to be brothers,” Pierce said. “We probably did a little bit of trash talking, but it was all in good fun.”

Tied 51-51 early in the third quarter, Brooklyn scored eight straight points to start a 16-3 run. Lopez had eight in a row during that span and matched Jack with 11 points in the quarter. Brooklyn led by 24 points in the fourth quarter.

Reports of a Brooklyn trade with Lopez as the centerpiece gained momentum during the previous 24 hours before quieting late Friday. The 7-footer did not speak with the media before the game. His performance spoke loudly.

Limited by early foul trouble, Lopez scored one point off the bench during five minutes in the first half. Scoring on jumpers, in traffic and in the open court, he made 8 of 13 shots from the field in the second half and 10 of 12 free throws overall.

“I don’t pay attention to that stuff,” Lopez said of the rumors. “I like being here. I’ve been here my whole career. I‘m kind of partial to it now.”

The Nets selected Lopez 10th overall in the 2008 NBA Draft. The rumors of trade haven’t slowed much since.

”I’ve been on the block for like 6 1/2 years now,“ Lopez cracked. So it’s no big deal.”

Guard Bojan Bogdanovic scored 12 points for the Nets. Brooklyn outscored Washington 25-16 in the second quarter for a 43-40 halftime lead.

Forward Kris Humphries had 12 points for the Wizards.

NOTES: The Wizards won last season’s series 3-0. ... Brooklyn is 3-6 in the second game of back-to-backs heading into Saturday’s rematch with Washington. ... Wizards F Paul Pierce moved past former Nets guard Jason Kidd into fourth place on the NBA’s career 3-point field goals made list in Wednesday’s 105-99 win at the Chicago Bulls. ... Nets F Mason Plumlee averaged 15.7 points and 9.4 rebounds in his previous 19 games entering Friday. ... The Wizards hosted “Singles Night” at the Verizon Center. ... Washington split its previous home-and-home series this season, winning at home on Dec. 7 one day after losing at the Boston Celtics.