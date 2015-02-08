Wizards demolish Nets to end losing streak

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Wizards haven’t performed like a team with deep playoff aspirations of late, especially defensively. Against the Brooklyn Nets, they were certainly worth watching.

Guard John Wall scored 17 points as the Washington Wizards used a dominating first half to snap a season-high five-game losing streak with a 114-77 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night.

The Wizards (32-20) avoided their first six-game slide since the end of the 2012-13 season by outscoring the Nets by at least eight points every quarter while holding them to 33.8 percent shooting from the field.

After a string of games with poor defensive starts, Washington rocked Brooklyn early for a 58-38 halftime lead. Six players reached double figures in points, including forward Rasual Butler with 15 points. All 13 Wizards in uniform scored as Washington achieved its largest margin of victory this season.

The blowout allowed Wizards coach Randy Wittman to sit his starters in the fourth quarter, though that was hardly a priority.

“I didn’t care how much our starters got rest,” Wizards coach Randy Wittman stated. “We needed a win.”

Playing a hustling and physical brand of basketball, Washington scored 64 points in the paint and outrebounded Brooklyn, 51-38.

Center Marcin Gortat had 11 points and eight rebounds before the seventh sellout crowd of the season.

“I was that physical guy, but I was decoy today,” said the smiling Gortat. “I had four early fouls. It was fun. I had the best tickets in the building.”

Center Brook Lopez, replacing Kevin Garnett in the starting lineup, scored 19 points for the Nets (21-29). One victory shy of a season-high four-game winning streak, Brooklyn shot 32.6 percent from the field and missed all 10 of its 3-point attempts in the first half.

“I can’t explain it,” Nets guard Joe Johnson said of the loss. “It’s on us as starters. The start of the game, we got off to a horrible start that put us behind the eight-ball early and we never got back.”

One of the NBA’s top defensive teams most of the season, the Wizards allowed an average of 56.7 points in the first half over their last seven games.

Center Kevin Seraphin had 13 points after missing Thursday’s 94-87 loss at the Charlotte Hornets with a sprained ankle. Washington scored a season-low 33 points in the second half of its fifth straight loss.

Forward Otto Porter, who replaced guard Bradley Beal in the starting lineup, added 12 for the Wizards.

“It was us being too comfortable,” Porter said of the recent slide. “We had to get back out of our comfort zone.”

Beal did not play after aggravating a right big toe injury against Charlotte. Washington improved to 8-2 without its starting wing guard.

Gortat and Wall each scored 11 in the first half as the Wizards led by as many as 26 points. Washington’s 36 points in the paint before halftime were only two shy of Brooklyn’s total first-half points.

Guard Jarrett Jack scored 11 points for the Nets, who defeated the New York Knicks 92-88 in Brooklyn on Friday. Johnson scored six points, 10 below his season average. The Nets finished 4 of 18 from beyond the arc.

“I sensed in the locker room before the game that we didn’t have energy and carried over into the start of the game,” Nets coach Lionel Hollins said. “We fought a little bit and got down by 20 at halftime and I thought we could work our way (back), but the third quarter was more of the same.”

“At the end of the day, it was Brooklyn, so we can’t get really excited like that super excited,” Gortat cracked.

Based on how the Wizards performed lately, yes they can.

NOTES: Nets G Deron Williams went 0-for-8 from the field for three points. The veteran is 6 of 29 over his last three games. He missed 11 games in January with a rib cage injury. ... Nets F Kevin Garnett (rest) did not play. The veteran sat out the second game of back-to-backs for the seventh time this season. ... The Wizards improved to 4-0 with F Otto Porter in the starting lineup. ... Starting in Washington, Brooklyn plays eight straight road games with three before the All-Star break including at the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday. Washington hosts the Orlando Magic on Monday.