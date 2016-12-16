sdibka-Davis powers Pelicans past Pacers

NEW ORLEANS -- Anthony Davis scored a game-high 35 points and rookie Buddy Hield had a season-high 21 as the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Indiana Pacers 102-95 on Thursday night in the Smoothie King Center.

The Pelicans (9-18) finished the game with a 17-5 run as the Pacers fell below .500 (13-14) New Orleans visits Houston on Friday and Indiana visits Detroit on Saturday

Hield made a season-high five 3-pointers, all in the second half, Jrue Holiday added 16 points and Terrence Jones had10 points off the bench for the Pelicans.

Myles Turner led the Pacers with 26 points, Jeff Teague scored 21, Paul George had 18 and Al Jefferson scored 14 off the bench.

The Pacers extended their four-point halftime lead to seven before Hield got hot. He made four 3-pointers as the Pelicans pulled even at 68.

Jefferson made a pair of baskets as Indiana grabbed a 74-71 lead after three quarters.

A 3-pointer by Davis helped New Orleans tie the score and Tyreke Evans' 3-pointer gave it an 81-80 lead.

The Pelicans had a three-point lead before back-to-back baskets by Turner completed a 6-0 run that gave the Pacers an 86-83 lead midway through the fourth.

After a layup by Jones, Turner made a tip-in and George had a layup, giving Indiana a 90-85 lead.

Holiday scored on a drive and Hield made his fifth 3-pointer to tie the score. Davis scored on a three-point play to put the Pelicans ahead with three minutes left and he added two free throws for a 95-90 lead. Davis added a 3-pointer and two free throws to complete a 15-0 run.

Holiday led the way as New Orleans got off to a fast start offensively. He had four assists as the Pelicans made 9 of their first 11 shots in taking a 19-12 lead.

Turner's three-point play started a Pacers run that got them within 24-20 after the first quarter.

Indiana scored the first four points of the second quarter to tie the score before four New Orleans players scored and the Pelicans grabbed a 33-28 lead.

Turner scored seven points as the Pacers took a 48-40 before New Orleans made a push.

Three Pelicans scored two points each before Teague made a basket from the lane to give Indiana a 50-46 halftime lead.

NOTES: New Orleans G Tyreke Evans was scheduled to play for the first time since undergoing knee surgery Feb. 11 of last season. "He's going to have to play very limited minutes (initially)," Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said. "Fifteen is probably the max he's going to play." ... New Orleans G Tim Frazier said he will miss seven to 10 days because of a wrist injury he suffered during a 113-109 loss to Golden State on Tuesday. ... Pacers G Rodney Stuckey was back on the sideline the night after he returned from a sore left hamstring. Stuckey played 22-plus minutes in a 95-89 loss at Miami on Wednesday, but developed soreness. "He's out the next two games," Indiana coach Nate McMillan said, "and will be re-evaluated when we get back (after a game Saturday at Detroit)." ... Fellow G Monta Ellis missed his third consecutive game and will miss at least one more because of a groin injury.