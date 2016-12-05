Preview: Nuggets at 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers put together a four-game home winning streak last month and looked poised to continue their ascent with several more contests at the Wells Fargo Center bridging into December. Instead, the 76ers dropped their last five home games and will try to salvage the finale of a moisture-shortened three-game homestand when they host the Denver Nuggets on Monday.

Philadelphia had its home game against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday postponed due to condensation on the court because of the ice beneath and was crushed by the Orlando Magic on Friday before coming up just short in a 107-106 loss to the Boston Celtics on Saturday. "There is a hint of reality," 76ers coach Brett Brown told reporters of his team putting up a better effort on Saturday. "The group that we have wanted to make amends, and we almost had a win against a very good team." Denver dropped three straight and five of its last six after opening a six-game road trip with a 105-98 setback at Utah on Saturday. The Nuggets will not face a team with a winning record the rest of the trip and were happy with the way they competed against the Jazz to make it a tight game after falling well off the pace in the third quarter.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Altitude (Denver), CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (7-13): Denver shooting guard Jamal Murray was named the Western Conference rookie of the month for October/November but is struggling to carry the momentum into December. The 19-year-old Kentucky product is 1-of-11 from the field in two games this month and committed three turnovers while going scoreless in 18 minutes on Saturday. Fellow shooting guard Will Barton, who sat out the last three games of November to rest an ankle injury, picked up the slack by totaling 37 points on 15-of-31 shooting in the last two contests.

ABOUT THE 76ERS (4-16): Center Joel Embiid is the rookie getting most of the headlines, but rookie forward Dario Saric is also starting to emerge for Philadelphia. Saric matched a season high with 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting against the Celtics and added 12 rebounds for his third double-double. "I prepared a little more for this game," Saric told reporters. "I tried to give my best. I tried to play my best. I tried to think before everything happened."

BUZZER BEATERS

1. 76ers SF Robert Covington (knee) sat out Saturday and is day-to-day along with PG Jerryd Bayless (wrist).

2. Nuggets SF Wilson Chandler is averaging 23.6 points on 51.6 percent shooting in the last five games.

3. Denver took the two meetings last season by a combined four points.

PREDICTION: 76ers 106, Nuggets 103