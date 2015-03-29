Aldridge powers Blazers past Nuggets

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Denver Nuggets battled the Portland Trail Blazers tooth and nail for most of 48 minutes on Saturday night at the Moda Center but had no answer for LaMarcus Aldridge.

Portland’s All-Star forward rained in 32 points on 13-of-20 shooting from the field and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Trail Blazers posted a 120-114 victory.

“LaMarcus had a groove going,” said Portland center Chris Kaman, who contributed 14 points and nine rebounds off the bench. “I’ve played with and against a lot of great players, but he’s the best power forward in the game at this point in his career. Other guys are pretty good, but they don’t do everything he does.”

Guard Arron Afflalo scored 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the field and forward Nicolas Batum had 15 points and seven assists for the Trail Blazers (47-25), who won their third straight game after suffering through a five-game losing streak.

Guard Jameer Nelson scored 22 points to lead seven players scoring in double figures for the Nuggets (28-46), who lost for the fifth time in seven games.

The Blazers shot 56.5 percent from the field, made 8 of 18 shots from 3-point range and were 16 of 18 at the free-throw line in running up their highest scoring total at home this season. They needed all of it against the Nuggets, who hung in there the entire way.

”It’s good to get three (wins) in a row on the heels of that losing streak,“ Portland coach Terry Stotts said. ”We did a lot of good things tonight. I thought we had a chance to pull away, but Denver kept coming at us.

“We were in control most of the game. I’d like to have expanded the lead, but (the Nuggets) made shots. They’re a potent offensive team. They have a lot of guys capable of creating shots.”

Aldridge had 30 points through three quarters in staking Portland to an 86-78 lead.

“I got into a good rhythm,” he said. “The shot felt good. I was trying to be a playmaker out there and my teammates were coming to me.”

The Nuggets used five different defenders on Aldridge in an attempt to slow him down, to no avail.

“If you look out there on the corner of our bench, there’s probably a kitchen sink sitting there,” Denver interim coach Melvin Hunt said. “We threw everything at him. The guy is a great player. He knows it; they know it.”

Afflalo, traded from Denver to Portland on Feb. 19, drilled a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Blazers a 58-53 lead at halftime. He had 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the floor and Aldridge 14 points and six rebounds at the break for the Blazers, who shot 50 percent in the half.

Portland improved its lead to 70-61, but guard Randy Foye’s fourth 3-pointer of the game sliced the edge to 70-66. Then Aldridge and guard Steve Blake sank consecutive shots from beyond the arc to start an 8-0 run, pushing the Blazers back in front 78-66 with five minutes left in the third quarter.

Aldridge completed a three-point play to up Portland’s advantage to 85-72 three minutes later. The Nuggets used a 6-0 run to draw within 85-78 and the Blazers settled for an 86-78 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Three baskets by center Jusuf Nurkic got Denver to within 88-86 with 10:03 remaining. The Blazers jacked the margin to 99-90 with 7:05 to go. Nelson hit back-to-back 3-pointers and the Nuggets were within 101-98 with 5:36 left.

The Blazers scored the next seven points for a 108-98 lead, but the Nuggets didn’t die, closing to 118-114 with nine seconds remaining. Afflalo’s two free throws with 7.2 seconds left sealed it.

NOTES: Portland has won eight in a row over Denver. ... Portland F LaMarcus Aldridge had at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in a game for the 10th time this season. ... G Arron Afflalo’s 21 points were his most as a Blazer. ... The Nuggets held out F Dante Gallinari, who missed 13 games earlier in the season with a right knee injury, and F Darrell Arthur, who has missed the last three games with a right calf injury. ... Nuggets interim coach Melvin Hunt is 8-7 since taking over for the fired Brian Shaw on March 4, when the Nuggets were 20-39. ... Former Blazers G Will Barton scored off an old trick play in the first half while inbounding the ball underneath the basket. When Portland F Dorell Wright turned his back, Barton threw it off Wright’s back, picked up the ball and dunked it. Barton collected 12 points and seven rebounds in 25 minutes off the bench. “Will has the kind of heart you want,” Hunt said. “He has shown our fans how valuable he can be for us. He’s going to make some creative decisions at times, but he’s going to make some plays a lot of guys in this league can’t make. He’s showing the NBA some of the tools in his kit.”