Trail Blazers end regular season with win over Nuggets

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Portland Trail Blazers finished a regular season of surprises by beating the Denver Nuggets 107-99 Wednesday night at the Moda Center.

Now it’s on to a first-round matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers beginning Sunday at Staples Center in a battle between the Nos. 4 and 5 seeds in the Western Conference.

“I‘m really glad we won the game,” said Portland coach Terry Stotts, who finished the regular season 44-38, far beyond projections from prognosticators. “I‘m glad we got the fifth seed. It’s been a very rewarding regular season, and we’re looking forward to playing the Clippers.”

The Trail Blazers entered the day needing either a Dallas loss against San Antonio or a victory over Denver to secure the No. 5 seed. News came a few minutes before the start of Wednesday’s game that the Spurs had beaten the Mavericks.

“Tonight was more about us and having our minds right, preparing ourselves to going into the playoffs, playing the kind of basketball that allowed us to be in the playoffs,” said Portland’s Damian Lillard, who scored a team-high 21 points in only 24 minutes. “I was proud of what we did tonight, even though San Antonio beat Dallas.”

CJ McCollum added 17 points and Allen Crabbe came off the bench for another 16 for the Blazers, who had players join the scoring parade. Brian Roberts had 14 and Al-Farouq Aminu 10 for Portland

Emmanuel Mudiay had 25 points and Nikola Jokic collected 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Nuggets, who finished the season 33-49.

Portland scored 23 points off 20 Denver turnovers.

The Blazers “are a No. 5 seed,” Denver coach Mike Malone said. “You can’t go into a hostile environment on the road and beat yourself.”

Denver jumped to a 13-8 lead and was ahead 27-19 late in the first quarter. The Nuggets -- using a huge edge in rebounds (16-5) and points in the paint (24-12) -- settled for a 31-27 advantage heading into the second quarter.

Crabbe’s third 3-pointer of the game pushed Portland in front 35-34. The teams battled back and forth the rest of the quarter, the Blazers taking a two-point lead into the half.

The Blazers started the third quarter on a 13-5 run to go on to 71-61. They increased the difference to 77-65, then took an 87-79 advantage into the final period.

Portland scored the game’s next 10 points to go ahead 97-79. The Nuggets responded with a 17-4 run to get to within 101-96 with 2:50 to play.

Roberts scored on a jumper, then knocked down a 3-pointer to seal things for the Blazers.

Portland lost three of four regular-season meetings with the Clippers, who will have the first two games of the upcoming seven-game series at home.

“It’s going to be tough,” Stotts said. “They have experience. They’ve been deep in the playoffs. They pose a lot of problems. Chris Paul is an exception point guard. DeAndre Jordan is an exceptional center. Blake Griffin is back. They shoot 3’s well. We have our work cut out for us.”

NOTES: Portland G Damian Lillard finished the game with 6,856 points and 2,007 assists in his career. He is the first NBA player to record at least 6,000 points and 2,000 assists in his first four seasons since LeBron James from 2003-07. ... Lillard knocked down three 3-pointers to pass Wesley Matthews and become Portland’s career leader with 828. ... Lillard finished the season with a 25.1-point scoring average, becoming the first Blazer to average at least 25 since Clyde Drexler in 1991-92. ... The Blazers won 18 of their final 21 games at home. ... During Portland coach Terry Stotts’ pregame media session, a reporter began a question with, “This season has gone so fast ...” Before he could finish, Stotts shot back, “To you,” drawing laughs all around. ... Mike Malone on his first season as Denver’s coach: “I‘m not happy with winning just 33 games. Nobody in the organization is happy with that. But when you look at all the progress we’ve made -- we’ve won more games than last year, all of our young guys have gotten better, the culture has changed -- there’s a lot to be excited about. I feel encouraged about where we are and the direction we’re headed.”