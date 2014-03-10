Preview: Nuggets at Bobcats

The opportunity is there for the Charlotte Bobcats to make the NBA playoffs, and beating teams out of the playoff race is one of the likely necessities over the final five-plus weeks of the season. Charlotte entertains one of those squads on Monday when the Denver Nuggets come to town, and the Bobcats catch a team that is also playing the second night of a back-to-back. Denver began a five-game trek by falling in overtime to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.

The Nuggets are playing out the string of a lost season under first-year coach Brian Shaw. A team that was one of the more exciting clubs in the NBA under George Karl last season is sitting eight games under .500 and will need a hot stretch just to approach a .500 season. Charlotte is five games under .500 but has the good luxury of being in the weaker Eastern Conference. The Bobcats are in seventh place in the East and have a five-game edge over the ninth-place Detroit Pistons.

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (27-35): Guard Randy Foye poured in a season-best 33 points when Denver lost to the Bobcats earlier this season and he will be attempting to bounce back from a disappointing performance in Sunday’s loss. Foye had just seven points on 3-of-12 shooting and played 45 minutes before fouling out of the overtime loss. The poor outing ended a streak of four consecutive games in which Foye made four 3-pointers. He was just 1-of-9 behind the arc against the Pelicans.

ABOUT THE BOBCATS (29-34): Center Al Jefferson has been doing yeoman duty for Charlotte but struggled to 17 points on 7-of-17 shooting when the Bobcats were routed by Memphis 111-89 on Saturday. Jefferson had averaged 29 points over the previous five games, making more than 60 percent of his shots in four of them. The subpar outing came in Charlotte’s fifth game in seven days and Jefferson wasn’t the only player dealing with fatigue. “We lacked the energy that we needed,” coach Steve Clifford said afterward.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Jefferson scored 35 points when Charlotte posted a 101-98 road victory on Jan. 29 to halt Denver’s four-game winning streak in the series.

2. Nuggets PF Kenneth Faried is averaging 27 points and 13.5 rebounds over the last two games and has made 23-of-32 field-goal attempts.

3. Bobcats G Kemba Walker is averaging just 12.3 points on 31.6 percent shooting over the past six games.

