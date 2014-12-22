Preview: Nuggets at Hornets

Either Denver or Charlotte will be owners of a three-game winning after the Nuggets visit the Hornets on Monday. Both teams are below .500 but Denver is inching near the break-even mark with its two straight victories, including a low-scoring 76-73 win over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday. Charlotte stands 11 games below .500 even after consecutive victories, including an easy 104-86 triumph over the Utah Jazz on Saturday.

Hornets center Al Jefferson suffered a mild groin strain in the victory over the Jazz and the expectation is he will play against the Nuggets. Jefferson pointed to the large margin as the reason he didn’t return, telling reporters “it feels good. If they needed me, I could’ve come back in there.” The Nuggets used strong defense in the win over the Pacers as the offensive output included a season-low for points and Denver shot just 36.6 percent from the field.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Altitude (Denver), SportSouth (Charlotte)

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (12-15): Forward Danilo Gallinari scored a season-best 19 points against the Pacers but tore meniscus cartilage in his right knee and will require surgery. Gallinari was just getting close to reclaiming his past form after recovering from an ACL injury in his left knee that sidelined for close to 18 months. Gallinari made 7-of-12 shots in a contest where teammates struggled, including forwards Wilson Chandler (1-of-10) and Kenneth Faried (2-of-10) and guard Arron Afflalo (3-of-12).

ABOUT THE HORNETS (8-19): Point guard Kemba Walker has taken an upward move this season and he had a fine all-around game against Utah with 20 points, six assists, four steals and no turnovers. “I’m not saying he’s at an entirely different level but his defense, his organizational skills as a point guard and his pick-and-roll game all year is better,” Charlotte coach Steve Clifford told reporters. “He did so much in the summer that he’s a totally different player.” Walker has put together four consecutive 20-point outings and is averaging 25.3 points during the stretch.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Jefferson is averaging 22.3 points and 10.7 rebounds over the last three games.

2. Nuggets F Darrell Arthur (leg) has missed the past two games and is questionable for Monday’s contest.

3. Charlotte G Lance Stephenson (pelvic sprain) will miss his third straight game.

PREDICTION: Hornets 95, Nuggets 93