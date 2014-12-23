Hornets 110, Nuggets 82: Al Jefferson had 22 points on 10-of-13 shooting as host Charlotte routed Denver for its third straight win.

Kemba Walker added 18 points and nine assists as the Bobcats never trailed. Gary Neal scored 13 points and P.J. Hairston had 10 points and a season-best 10 rebounds.

Ty Lawson had 18 points as the Nuggets played without forward Danilo Gallinari, who will undergo season-ending knee surgery. Alonzo Gee added 15 points off the bench for Denver.

Charlotte was in control right from the start and led 11-2 on Jefferson’s 18-footer just three minutes into the game. The Hornets led 28-18 after one quarter and increased the lead to 23 in the second before settling for a 58-40 halftime lead.

The Nuggets never made a move in the third quarter and tallied just 17 points as Charlotte took an 84-57 advantage into the final quarter. The lead reached 30 on Brian Roberts’ layup with 4:05 left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Walker fell two points shy of his fifth straight 20-point outing. … The Nuggets were just 2-of-18 from 3-point range. … Hornets G Lance Stephenson (pelvic sprain) missed his third straight game.