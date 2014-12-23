FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hornets 110, Nuggets 82
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Treasury Markets
December 23, 2014 / 2:51 AM / 3 years ago

Hornets 110, Nuggets 82

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Hornets 110, Nuggets 82: Al Jefferson had 22 points on 10-of-13 shooting as host Charlotte routed Denver for its third straight win.

Kemba Walker added 18 points and nine assists as the Bobcats never trailed. Gary Neal scored 13 points and P.J. Hairston had 10 points and a season-best 10 rebounds.

Ty Lawson had 18 points as the Nuggets played without forward Danilo Gallinari, who will undergo season-ending knee surgery. Alonzo Gee added 15 points off the bench for Denver.

Charlotte was in control right from the start and led 11-2 on Jefferson’s 18-footer just three minutes into the game. The Hornets led 28-18 after one quarter and increased the lead to 23 in the second before settling for a 58-40 halftime lead.

The Nuggets never made a move in the third quarter and tallied just 17 points as Charlotte took an 84-57 advantage into the final quarter. The lead reached 30 on Brian Roberts’ layup with 4:05 left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Walker fell two points shy of his fifth straight 20-point outing. … The Nuggets were just 2-of-18 from 3-point range. … Hornets G Lance Stephenson (pelvic sprain) missed his third straight game.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.