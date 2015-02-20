Preview: Nuggets at Bucks

Milwaukee was one of the hottest teams in the Eastern Conference prior to the All-Star break, but was not content to rest on its laurels. After shipping away star guard Brandon Knight in a mega three-team deal, the Bucks look to keep their momentum going when they host Denver to begin the second half of the season Friday. In steps 2013-14 Rookie of the Year Michael Carter-Williams, who came over from Philadelphia in the swap, looking to help replace the team leader in scoring and assists.

While the Bucks - who have won eight of nine - have made major changes on the fly, Denver continues to rebuild following a roster shake-up of its own, sending shooting guard Arron Afflalo to Portland for three players and a draft choice. Afflalo is enduring his worst shooting season since he was a rookie and was held to single digits five times in the Nuggets’ 1-6 slide before the break. While its personnel is a bit messy, Denver has history on its side in this one, having won eight straight over Milwaukee since March 20, 2010.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, Altitude 2 (Denver), FSN Midwest (Milwaukee)

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (20-33): Denver’s leading scorer, guard Ty Lawson, also was heavily rumored to be on the trading block and drew some attention after being late for practice Wednesday, the latest in a handful of issues for the team’s best player. Lawson tweeted that his travel plans were changed and that he was “a nugget until the day I die”, but the lateness did not sit well with head coach Brian Shaw, who has to be frustrated with the team’s 1-13 stretch and looking for more from its leader. Lawson has been on another hot stretch, averaging 24.3 points on 59.3 percent shooting over the final four games before the break.

ABOUT THE BUCKS (30-23): Carter-Williams may miss his first few games with Milwaukee due to a toe injury but is another guy with defensive length on a team loaded with such players, joining the freakish Giannis Antetokounmpo, rim-protecting center John Henson and ball-hawking swingman Khris Middleton. Although he was a footnote in the Knight trade, new addition Miles Plumlee can also be included in that mix for a team that already is fourth in the East in blocked shots per game (4.8) and tied for second in the league in steals (9.6) Plumlee had eight blocked shots in 40 minutes in his last two games with the Phoenix before the break and entered the second half ranked 35th in the league in blocks per 48 minutes (2.63).

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Milwaukee is 7-1 since installing Henson into the starting lineup.

2. Nuggets PG Jameer Nelson (Achilles) has missed four straight games and is considered doubtful for Friday.

3. Middleton has at least two steals in eight straight games while scoring in double figures in seven of them.

PREDICTION: Bucks 104, Nuggets 95