Bucks stay together after trade, top Nuggets

MILWAUKEE -- After the Milwaukee Bucks shipped point guard and leading scorer Brandon Knight to Phoenix on Thursday, many wondered how such a move would affect the chemistry of this season’s surprise team.

There didn’t appear to be much of a difference Friday night when the Bucks rallied late in the second half for a an 89-81 victory over the Denver Nuggets at the Bradley Center.

“The game is about rhythm,” Bucks coach Jason Kidd said. “With the trade and all the different players involved, I thought the guys did a really good job tonight.”

Knight’s absence was noticeable offensively. Milwaukee shot 42.9 percent from the field was was 5 of 14 on 3-point attempts. But the Bucks managed to get six players to score in double figures, led by shooting guard Khris Middleton’s 15 points.

Middleton was 4 of 10 from the field and knocked down two 3-pointers, both t key moments.

He gave the Bucks their first lead of the game with 3:22 left in the third quarter and struck again with 1:25 left to play, connecting from right of the key to stretch Milwaukee’s lead to 10 points.

“We’re a team here,” said Middleton, who came to the Bucks with Knight before the 2013-14 season in a trade with Detroit. “Everyone pulled together, did their job and we pulled out a win.”

Denver was also active at the trade deadline and struggled offensively without its two leading scorers. Shooting guard Arron Afflalo and his 14.9 points per game were dealt to Portland and point guard Ty Lawson, leading the team with 16.9 points, sat out after missing practice Wednesday in Denver.

The result was a woeful performance. The Nuggets shot 35.7 percent from the field, including 7 of 26 from beyond the arc, and turned the ball over 14 times.

Still, Denver led 44-42 at halftime and hit five of its first six shots from the field coming out of the break to lead by eight after a layup by forward Wilson Chandler with 7:18 left in the third quarter.

That’s when Milwaukee center John Henson took over.

Henson scored 12 points in the quarter and Milwaukee used a 12-2 run -- capped by Middleton’s 3-pointer -- to go ahead for good, leading 70-65 heading into the fourth quarter.

Denver cut the defict to three on a 3-pointer by guard Jameer Nelson with 7:22 left but went three minutes without scoring as the Bucks pulled away.

“They got 28 points, that’s too many,” Denver coach Brian Shaw said. “There’ll be nights when the shots don’t go in, but we gave up that big third quarter, then we started fouling a lot at the end of the game and that was the difference.”

Chandler led the Nuggets with 19 points. Center Jusuf Turkic posted his fourth career double-double, finishing with 11 points and 15 rebounds.

Guard Danilo Gallinari added 10 points for Denver, which has lost two in a row and seven of the last eight.

“They only scored 89 points, so that’s good enough defensively, but our inability to really get any penetration made us settle,” Shaw said. “We ended up shooting a lot of 3s and a lot of contested shots with the shot clock running out because the ball wasn’t moving.”

Milwaukee has won four in a row and nine of the last 10.

NOTES: Nuggets G Ty Lawson was a healthy scratch Friday night and Denver head coach Brian Shaw said Lawson would be “disciplined internally” for an unexcused absence at practice Wednesday. ... Milwaukee introduced its three trade-deadline acquisitions Friday. PG Tyler Ennis and C Miles Plumlee were both dressed and available, head coach Jason Kidd said. PG Michael Carter-Williams, acquired from Philadelphia in the three-team deal that sent PG Brandon Knight to Phoenix, missed his fourth consecutive game with an injured toe. Kidd said he was hopeful that Carter-Williams would be available Sunday when the Bucks host Atlanta. ... Denver reached agreement on a buyout with F Thomas Robinson, who was acquired in the deal that sent SG Arron Afflalo to Portland. He was in the final year of his rookie-scale contract and due to make $1,190,058 for the remainder of the season. ... The Bucks snapped an eight-game losing streak to the Nuggets. ... Milwaukee has won seven straight home games.