Preview: Nuggets at Celtics

The Boston Celtics find themselves in an odd position for a team with a lackluster 8-12 record – first place in the Atlantic Division. Boston is the leader of a very weak group of clubs as it enters Friday’s home game against the Denver Nuggets, who sit third in the Northwest Division despite a solid 11-7 mark. “It’s nice to be in first place,” said Boston forward Jared Sullinger, “but we can’t get complacent. We’ve got to keep working.”

Denver had a seven-game winning streak halted when it lost 98-88 to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. Point guard Ty Lawson was a dreadful 1-of-13 from the field as the Nuggets matched a season low for points while shooting just 39.1 percent, including 6-of-23 from 3-point range. Boston last played on Tuesday when it matched a season high with 11 3-pointers in a 108-100 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Altitude (Denver), CSN New England (Boston)

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (11-7): Denver’s shaky effort against Cleveland was disappointing to first-year coach Brian Shaw. “As far as hustle and getting back on defense, there is no excuse for that,” Shaw said afterward. “They looked like the fresher team and were quicker to the punch. You have to win 50-50 balls and we didn’t.” The Nuggets had scored 110 or more points in four of the previous five games before the porous offensive showing.

ABOUT THE CELTICS (8-12): First-year coach Brad Stevens isn’t impressed with the current first-place label but has been pleased with the progress of his squad. “I think we learn every day about our team and we’re still not completely well-versed in it,” Stevens told reporters. “But I do think that the best thing about our growth, in general, there’s just a different sense of team-ness, there’s a different sense of knowing each other. We’re still only two months together, but we’ve gone through a lot already – wins and losses, lots of games, lots of travel.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Boston has won 13 of its last 15 home encounters with the Nuggets.

2. Nuggets G Nate Robinson (wrist) is expected to once again play through his injury.

3. Celtics G Jordan Crawford scored a season-high 25 points in Tuesday’s victory and is averaging 21.5 points over the past two games.

PREDICTION: Celtics 99, Nuggets 97