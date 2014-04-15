Preview: Nuggets at Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers attempt to set a franchise record for victories in a season when they visit the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday. Los Angeles matched the record of 56 wins set last season with Saturday’s 117-101 victory over the Sacramento Kings and can break the mark with a victory in either of its last two games. The Clippers will be the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference if they lose once more or if Oklahoma City wins its final game.

Denver will miss the postseason for the first time since the 2002-03 campaign but has displayed life down the stretch with three consecutive victories. The Nuggets defeated playoff-bound Houston and Golden State on back-to-back nights last week and are receiving terrific play from power forward Kenneth Faried, who is averaging 22 points and 14.2 rebounds in six games this month. The Clippers are gearing up for a playoff run after winning 19 of their last 23 games. Los Angeles has topped 100 points in 12 of its last 13 outings.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT, Prime Ticket (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (36-44): Denver’s last two games have seen back-to-back 20-point, 20 rebound outings by different players. Center Timofey Mozgov grabbed a career-best 29 rebounds – and scored 23 points – in the victory over the Warriors, and Faried followed up two nights later against Utah by scoring 24 points and grabbing a season-best 21 boards. The two players have meshed since their playing time together increased after a recent season-ending injury to J.J. Hickson. Mozgov could be in line for a starting gig next season despite requiring season-ending ailments to JaVale McGee and Hickson to land a significant role this season.

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (56-24): Los Angeles will lengthen the rotation over the final two games and make sure veteran reserves like Glen Davis, Jared Dudley, Willie Green and Hedo Turkoglu get quality minutes. Part of the thought process is making sure they are ready in case a situation calls for one or two them to play a bigger role during a postseason game or series. “You’re just trying to fine-tune everything that you’ve done and you hope you’re ready and good enough when the playoffs start,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers told reporters. Los Angeles also might have Danny Granger available when the postseason starts but he has missed the last seven games and won’t play against the Nuggets or in Wednesday’s regular-season finale against Portland.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Denver is 2-1 against the Clippers this season and has won four of the last five meetings.

2. Los Angeles SG Jamal Crawford (calf) had 10 points in 19 minutes against the Kings after missing the previous five games.

3. Nuggets PG Ty Lawson (ankle) will miss his fifth straight game.

PREDICTION: Clippers 112, Nuggets 107