Preview: Nuggets at Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers feel they can improve on their standing in the Western Conference and look to take another step in that direction when they host the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. Los Angeles, which has won four straight against the Nuggets, sits three games behind the third-place Oklahoma City Thunder with a little less than one-third of the season remaining.

The Clippers are coming off their largest margin of victory this season - 40 points - as they pounded the Phoenix Suns 124-84 on Monday. “There are going to be a lot teams we play down the stretch that aren’t really playing for anything,” shooting guard J.J. Redick told reporters. “For us, we have to value each possession more than the other team.” Denver certainly fits that description after losing for the fourth time in five games on Tuesday, 114-110 to the Sacramento Kings. The Nuggets are 13 games below .500 and allowed an average of 117 points while losing their last three games.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, Altitude (Denver), Prime Ticket (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (22-35): Small forward Danilo Gallinari scored 17 points against the Kings despite struggling with his shooting after cutting his right hand in the second quarter. Gallinari was 5-of-14 from the field and admitted the hand was an issue after the contest. Denver can’t afford off-nights from Gallinari, who has scored in double-digit outings in each of his last 39 games.

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (37-19): Recent acquisition Jeff Green had a solid second game with Los Angeles by posting 18 points and five rebounds in 20 minutes against the Suns. Green played for Clippers coach Doc Rivers in Boston but found there to be few similarities while doing a crash course of studying and film work, and also said there is a major difference between his other former team (Memphis) and the Clippers. “It’s a lot of information to take in, first and foremost,” Green told reporters. “Everything is different than where I came from. So, these days are useful no matter whether you’re walking around or not. It’s a lot of information to take in.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Nuggets have dropped six consecutive road games against the Clippers.

2. Denver C Nikola Jokic has back-to-back double-doubles and is averaging 18 points, 13 rebounds and five assists during the span.

3. Los Angeles is 27-2 when limiting opponents to fewer than 100 points.

PREDICTION: Clippers 119, Nuggets 109