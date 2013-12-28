Preview: Nuggets at Grizzlies

The Denver Nuggets are enduring their worst stretch of the season and will try to avoid a sixth straight defeat when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. Denver was easily dispatched by the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, and the 105-89 loss marked the ninth time in 11 games the Nuggets failed to reach 100 points. Memphis has experienced its own issues this season and has lost eight of its last 11 contests.

Grizzlies forward Zach Randolph had his 17th double-double of the season when he had 23 points and a season-best 17 rebounds in Thursday’s loss to the Houston Rockets. He also drew a $25,000 fine from the league on Friday for sharply criticizing the officials after a game in which Houston’s James Harden shot 25 free throws and the Rockets attempted 40 overall to Memphis’ 20. Nuggets power forward Kenneth Faried (ankle) will likely miss his third consecutive game.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Altitude (Denver), SportSouth (Memphis)

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (14-14): Denver’s effort against New Orleans was substandard and coach Brian Shaw delivered a message to his squad afterwards. “We talked about just trying to stay together and pulling for each other,” Shaw said. “This is our team and we have to play with the guys that we have, regardless of who’s out, regardless of the fact that it is a tough stretch for us, losing five in a row. The same way we were feeling about each other when we won seven games in a row, we have to find and generate that kind of energy and effort and we need to correct what we’re doing right now that’s allowing us to lose all these games in a row.”

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (12-16): Memphis has struggled in the frontcourt and has taken a flier on journeyman James Johnson to see if he can help solve some of the issues that have arisen since center Marc Gasol was lost with a knee injury. Johnson was a first-round pick in 2009 but has had a lackluster career and the Grizzlies are his fourth NBA squad. He has played 28 or more minutes in each of the last three games and had a season-best 12 points in the loss to the Rockets.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Denver went 3-1 against the Grizzlies last season.

2. The Nuggets are averaging only 90.6 points during their skid.

3. Memphis F Tayshaun Prince (knee) scored nine points against the Rockets after missing the previous three games.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 88, Nuggets 85