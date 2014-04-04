Preview: Nuggets at Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies look for their 11th consecutive home victory as they continue their quest for a Western Conference playoff spot when hosting the Denver Nuggets on Friday. Memphis is part of a three-way battle for the final two postseason berths in the West and will be looking to bounce back from a 2-3 road trip that concluded with Wednesday’s loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Denver snapped a four-game skid by rolling to a 137-107 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday.

The Nuggets are well off the playoff race but performed spectacularly in the win over the Pelicans. Denver made 15 3-pointers with guard Aaron Brooks knocking down six of them while scoring 24 points. Memphis is beginning a stretch in which three of four games are at home. The tight competition with the Suns and Mavericks will likely go right down to the wire and the Grizzlies close the season with games against both teams – at Phoenix and home against Dallas.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN, Altitude (Denver)

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (33-42): Power forward Kenneth Faried continues to shine and had a career-best 34 points to go with 13 rebounds in Wednesday’s victory. Faried has scored 20 or more points in nine of the last 17 games and is focused on finishing the season strong despite Denver having nothing to play for. “I don’t check out, I don’t know what check out means,” Faried told reporters. “Before the game we were talking and (coach Brian Shaw) said, ‘Hey, we have eight games left fellas, let’s go out here and play hard and give the fans something to cheer about.’”

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (44-31): The loss to the Timberwolves occurred not long after coach Dave Joerger declared it was a must-win contest. Memphis lacked energy throughout the game and power forward Zach Randolph was dreadful with just four points on 1-of-8 shooting. “You’re going to have games like that, where you’re very heavy-legged,” Joerger said afterward. “We’ve been playing with a playoff focus. Each game has meant so much since like Christmas. You’re starting to see the effects of it now.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Memphis is 2-1 against the Nuggets this season, including a 94-92 win in Denver on March 31.

2. Grizzlies PG Mike Conley also struggled against Minnesota, scoring just seven points on 3-of-15 shooting to fail to reach double digits for the first time since March 5.

3. Denver F Wilson Chandler (groin) will likely sit out for the seventh consecutive game.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 105, Nuggets 101