Preview: Nuggets at Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies aim for their fifth straight victory when they host the Denver Nuggets on Thursday. The Grizzlies are second in the Western Conference and have the third-best record in the league, and they’ve put together their sixth winning streak of at least four games this season. Denver snapped a seven-game skid with a 93-85 win at New Orleans on Wednesday.

The Nuggets thumped the Grizzlies 114-85 in Denver on Jan. 3, but they’ve lost in their last three trips to Memphis. The Grizzlies were without big man Zach Randolph in the first meeting, but they’ve gone 8-2 since he returned to the lineup. Now Memphis is contending with injuries to point guard Mike Conley (wrist) and defensive stalwart Tony Allen (ankle), who are listed as questionable against the Nuggets.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, TNT

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (19-27): Denver stopped its skid with a strong defensive effort, holding the Pelicans to 39 percent from the field and 3-of-15 shooting from 3-point range to survive a rough night from leading scorer Ty Lawson (16.8 points, 10 assists). Lawson and backcourt mate Arron Afflalo (15.3 points) combined for 48 points in the first meeting with Memphis this season. Center Javale McGee was active Wednesday after missing the previous 26 games, but he did not play as rookie Jusuf Nurkic (6.8 points, six rebounds) has laid claim to the starting spot in his absence.

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (33-12): Memphis has survived the injury bug thanks in part to the acquisition of swingman Jeff Green, who has averaged 12.9 points in eight games since coming over from Boston. Adding Green gives Memphis one of the best frontcourts in the league along with Randolph (17.1 points, 11.9 rebounds) and Marc Gasol (18.9 points, 8.2 rebounds). The Grizzlies also are getting solid production from shooting guard Courtney Lee (11.3 points) and reserves Vince Carter and Nick Calathes combined for 25 points in Tuesday’s 109-90 win at Dallas to help make up for the injured guards.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Randolph has recorded double-doubles in 10 straight games since returning from a knee injury and 15 of his past 16 contests.

2. Denver is 2-22 overall and 1-13 on the road when trailing after three quarters.

3. The Nuggets have won 50 of their last 51 games in which they’ve had at least 30 assists.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 103, Nuggets 95