Preview: Nuggets at Grizzlies

The Denver Nuggets halted a six-game losing streak and aim to win consecutive games for the first time since mid-December when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. The Nuggets used stingy defense to end their skid and held Minnesota to nine fourth-quarter points while posting a 78-74 victory on Wednesday.

Denver’s win over the Timberwolves was just its second in the last 11 games and the 74 points was the fewest it has allowed this season. “It wasn’t pretty basketball at times,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone told reporters, “but there’s no such thing as an ugly win.” Memphis is in the midst of a lackluster 6-8 stretch and was routed 112-94 by the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. The Grizzlies are beginning a six-game homestand and could be without point guard Mike Conley (Achilles’ tendon) for the second straight contest.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Altitude 2 (Denver), FSN Southeast (Memphis)

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (13-23): Small forward Danilo Gallinari had 20 points against Minnesota and is averaging 24.3 points in three outings since returning from a six-game absence due to an ankle injury. Gallinari has reached double figures in each of his last 18 games and is averaging a career-best 18 points per game. Center Jusuf Nurkic has provided a boost since returning from knee surgery last Saturday and had 15 points, 10 rebounds and five blocked shots in 22 minutes against the Timberwolves.

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (19-18): Center Marc Gasol has suffered through back-to-back poor efforts and is averaging 7.5 points on 5-of-23 shooting during the stretch. Gasol was a nonfactor while missing nine of 11 shots in 24 minutes against the Thunder and took responsibility for his poor play afterward. “At some point, I’ve got to make a stand,” Gasol told reporters. “No waiting for anybody to make a play for me or get an easy shot. I‘m just going to break on plays and take it to the hole.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Nuggets have dropped five straight contests in Memphis.

2. Memphis backup G Mario Chalmers had 23 points against Oklahoma City along with season bests in both assists (nine) and rebounds (eight).

3. Denver PG Emmanuel Mudiay (ankle) was a late scratch against Minnesota to miss his 13th consecutive game but is expected to play on Friday.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 92, Nuggets 89