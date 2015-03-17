Grizzlies hold off Nuggets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The shorthanded Denver Nuggets appeared to be on the brink of matching a season-best five-game win streak Monday night at FedExForum before the Memphis Grizzlies decided against becoming the next victim.

The Grizzlies went on a 13-2 run in the final four minutes to defeat the Nuggets 92-81.

Memphis won for the eighth time in its last nine home games against Denver and improved to 26-7 at FedExForum this season, but it required a determined effort in the closing minutes.

“The guys gutted it out when we were frustrated,” said Grizzlies coach Dave Joerger. “We were making some mistakes that were complete head-scratchers, but to hold this team to 37 percent shooting and 81 points . . . I know they were missing some guys, but we hung on to our defense.”

Forward Zach Randolph scored 21 points and had 16 rebounds -- his 34th double-double of the season -- to lead the Grizzlies, while center Marc Gasol and reserve swingman Tony Allen added 14 points each.

Guard Jameer Nelson had 24 points for the Nuggets, who played without three resting starters but were tied at 79-79 with 4:56 to go.

“We just buckled down,” Randolph said of the final four minutes. “We hit shots and got stops. They fought hard.”

Gasol had six of his 14 points during the late run, which started on a layup by Grizzlies guard Beno Udrih off a Gasol assist. Guard Courtney Lee had a 3-pointer early in the run and Allen closed it with an open-court dunk in the final seconds.

“I thought it was another night where we started out not respecting the team that was out there on the floor,” Allen said. “Those guys are professionals and they play hard. They made a run. When (they) make a run like that it forces everybody to reset their focus.”

A poor shooting performance from the Grizzlies (41.3 percent) was offset by a huge advantage on the boards. Memphis outrebounded Denver 57-37. Allen had nine rebounds and was a factor during his 35 minutes, even if he produced only one steal.

“Tony Allen is a difference-maker,” said Nuggets interim coach Melvin Hunt. “It doesn’t show up on the stat sheet, but he disrupted several plays. He turned the game for them with his pressure and intensity.”

Memphis quickly lost its 10-point halftime lead by missing its first six shots and committing two turnovers in the first four minutes of the third quarter.

The Nuggets capitalized by going on an 11-0 run and taking their first lead of the game at 48-47 on Nelson’s left-handed layup.

At the end of the third quarter, the Grizzlies held a 65-63 lead, however.

Memphis built a 10-point lead at 79-69 midway through the final quarter, but the Nuggets rallied to tie the game at 79-all with 4:56 to go. After the Grizzlies called a timeout, Randolph returned to the floor after a brief break -- his only second-half rest -- and Memphis scored seven straight, including the 3-pointer from Lee for an 86-79 advantage.

“They are a veteran group,” said Nuggets forward Wilson Chandler, who finished with 13 points. “They know how to close out games because they’ve been doing it for some years together. They just made a run.”

In a sloppy first half, the Grizzlies used a late 12-5 second-quarter run to take a 47-37 lead at the break. Randolph had 12 points and 13 rebounds at the half to offset the team’s 13 turnovers. Memphis had a 32-19 rebounding edge after the opening two quarters.

The Grizzlies never trailed in the opening half, but struggled to find any rhythm offensively. Memphis, playing without injured starting guard Mike Conley, had only four assists on its 17 first-half field goals. The rash of turnovers prevented the Grizzlies from building more than an 11-point first-half advantage.

Denver had a sluggish start, too. The Nuggets missed 12 of their first 13 shots to quickly fall behind by eight at 13-5.

NOTES: Grizzlies G Mike Conley (right ankle sprain) missed his third consecutive game. ... The Nuggets rested three starters -- G Ty Lawson, F Danilo Gallinari and C Kenneth Faried. The trio averages 38.6 points per game, and Lawson leads the Nuggets with a 15.9 average. Denver rested three regulars -- F Wilson Chandler, G Randy Foye and F Darrell Arthur -- in a 118-111 overtime win Sunday at New Orleans. ... With a victory Saturday over Milwaukee, Memphis’ Dave Joerger became the second-winningest coach in franchise history with 96. Mike Fratello finished with 95 wins. ... By resting Faried, the Nuggets were without one of their top players this month. Faried is averaging 16.1 points and 11.4 rebounds since March 3, which was Melvin Hunt’s first game as interim coach following the dismissal of Brian Shaw.