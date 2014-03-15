Preview: Nuggets at Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks pulled out of their rut at the expense of two of the worst teams in the NBA. To continue to hold off the New York Knicks and the rest of the followers for the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference, the Hawks could use a win over the visiting Denver Nuggets on Saturday. The Nuggets are coming in hot after winning for the fourth time in six games by taking out the Miami Heat on Friday.

Atlanta had dropped six straight and 14 of 15 before picking things up with narrow wins over the Utah Jazz and Milwaukee Bucks. The Hawks came within a point of knocking off the Los Angeles Clippers before notching the two wins, and the common thread in the three performances is a surge from Kyle Korver. Denver can match anything Korver might put up offensively and is averaging 114.2 points over the last six games.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBATV, Altitude (Denver), SportSouth (Atlanta)

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (29-36): Denver played its way out of playoff contention during a terrible February but can still have an impact on the race with more performances like Friday, when the Nuggets got 57 points off the bench in the 111-107 win over the Heat. Denver’s surge has coincided with an increase in production from Kenneth Faried, who is averaging 22.3 points on 66.7 percent shooting along with 10.1 rebounds in the last seven games. Faried managed only four points on 2-of-6 shooting in the first meeting with Atlanta but Ty Lawson picked up the slack with 23 points and eight assists in the Nuggets’ 109-107 win.

ABOUT THE HAWKS (28-35): Korver is 18-for-25 from the field, including 10-of-12 from 3-point range, in the last three games after failing to score in double figures in the previous two contests. “We’ll take all the wins we can get right now,” Korver told reporters. “The last two haven’t been pretty. They’re wins, and that’s two in a row.” Korver has been part of a 3-point barrage over the last two games for Atlanta, which has gone 13-of-29 from beyond the arc in each of the wins.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Denver has taken six of the last seven in the series but lost its last trip to Atlanta, 108-104 last season.

2. Nuggets F Darrell Arthur has gotten increased playing time in the last two games and totaled 32 points on 12-of-17 shooting.

3. Atlanta G Jeff Teague snapped out of a four-game slump with 22 points in Thursday’s win over Milwaukee.

PREDICTION: Nuggets 112, Hawks 108