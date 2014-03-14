Preview: Nuggets at Heat

The slumping Miami Heat brought some of their road struggles home in a loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday and are suddenly having some trouble scoring. The Denver Nuggets, who visit the Heat on Friday, are usually very generous in giving up points to the opposing team and are 1-2 on their five-game road trip. Miami has dropped four of its last five contests and remains two games behind the Indiana Pacers for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

LeBron James is averaging just 20 points on 44.8 percent shooting in the last five games and was held below 20 for the third time in the last four during Wednesday’s 96-95 home setback. The superstar, who averages 26.9 points on 57.2 percent shooting, did not record a field-goal attempt in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s game and was left hanging when the final play was broken up. The Nuggets put their explosive offense on display in a 120-112 win at Orlando on Wednesday.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Altitude (Denver), Sun Sports (Miami)

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (28-36): Denver is surrendering an average of 112.8 points while dropping 13 of its last 17 games. Ty Lawson’s return from a rib injury has at least allowed the Nuggets to make up for some of that on the offensive end, and the point guard is putting up 22.8 points and 10.8 assists while leading the team to a 3-3 mark in the six games since his return. “Last year this team won 57 games and it was fun watching this team play,” forward J.J. Hickson told reporters. “We know our identity. We know we are an up and down team.”

ABOUT THE HEAT (44-18): Miami has failed to reach 100 points in any of its last four games and had a five-game home winning streak come to an end on Wednesday. “It’s just a feeling,” Chris Bosh told ESPN.com. “It’s like, ‘Man, come on.’ You tell your body to go some days and it doesn’t want to go, and you don’t have any control of when it comes. It just comes when it comes.” The frustration was apparent throughout the Heat locker room after the loss to the Nets. “We do need to execute down the stretch,” Dwyane Wade said. “We need to be able to at least get the ball up to the rim.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Nuggets have held only two of their last 28 opponents under 100 points and have allowed 11 straight to reach the century mark.

2. Denver F Kenneth Faried is averaging 22.2 points on 65.7 percent shooting and 10.6 rebounds in the last five games.

3. James knocked down five 3-pointers en route to 26 points and added 10 assists and six rebounds in a 97-94 win at Denver on Dec. 30.

PREDICTION: Heat 115, Nuggets 103